Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner forced to temporarily halt production on beauty lines

KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics are both halting production temporarily due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Both Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner’s beauty lines' fulfillment centers have been forced to close under California’s state-wide shelter-in-place order, which only allows essential businesses to remain open – of which the cosmetic companies are not considered.

KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian West’s cosmetics line, shared a statement on Twitter explaining the website will continue to accept orders, but cannot guarantee delivery dates as the fulfillment center will be closed.

The brand also announced an update to its return policy, which will allow any unshipped orders “placed on or after March 16, 2020” to be canceled for a full refund.

Kylie Cosmetics, the beauty brand from Kylie Jenner, also shared a similar statement, explaining its fulfillment center is temporarily closing, as well as announcing its return policy, which mirrors that of KKW Beauty.

The brands did not share a tentative date for the reopening of their fulfillment centersn.