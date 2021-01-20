Kim Kardashian stuns in bikini pic while in 'paradise' amid Kanye West divorce drama

Kim Kardashian is relaxing in "paradise" despite rumors that her marriage to Kanye West is falling apart.

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder posted a new photo on social media showing off her curvy frame in a tight, black bikini.

"This is more than life...this is paradise," she captioned the pic of herself resting her knee on a sun lounger as she posed in front of a glamorous pool and mountain landscape.

Kardashian's hair is cropped shorter than usual as she adjusts her sunglasses.

Earlier in January, rumors broke that Kardashian and West, 43, are headed towards divorce.

The reality TV star and rapper, who tied the knot in May 2014, have "completely" stopped going to marriage counseling, a source close to the couple told People magazine on Tuesday.

"[Kanye] is talking to divorce lawyers this week," the insider told the outlet.

Another source previously told the magazine that the stars were in marital therapy in hopes of salvaging their relationship.

The Grammy-winning artist, who has been noticeably silent regarding the divorce rumors, was last active on social media during the 2020 presidential election. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently crossed a milestone of having 200 million followers on Instagram.

Kardashian has remained in Los Angeles with the couple’s four children, while West allegedly prefers to live at his Wyoming ranch, Page Six previously reported.

A source claimed to the outlet earlier this month that "divorce is imminent" for the two.

Trouble in paradise between the two was first reported over the summer when West announced his candidacy for president in the 2020 election.

During what Kardashian later implied was an episode brought on by his bipolar disorder, West brought up the possibility of divorcing his wife at a campaign event while claiming they considered aborting their first child.

He later apologized for the Twitter rant but the ordeal reportedly left Kardashian "furious."

The marriage is West’s first and Kardashian’s third. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to basketball pro Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013, though she filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage.

Kardashian and West share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

