Kanye West's name change to 'Ye' official after judge signs off on petition: report

Kanye West is officially no more.

Ye is the new moniker of the "Graduation" emcee after a judge in a Los Angeles Superior Court granted the 44-year-old performer’s petition for a name change, which was first filed on Aug. 24.

The name change was approved with no middle or last name, according to a report from TMZ.

Ye previously opened up in a 2018 interview about his reasoning for petitioning the name change, telling radio host Big Boy that he did it as a reference to the most commonly used word in the Bible.

Per Deadline, Merriam-Webster’s etymological history delineation of the word sees it appear frequently in the religious scribe as a plural form of "you." Merriam-Webster also notes that it more commonly appears as an archaic form of "the."

Ye has been the music and fashion mogul’s Twitter handle for a while and he even released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" in June 2018.

Despite an impending clean-cut divorce from Ye, Kim Kardashian was spotted with her estranged husband on Oct. 9 as they were exiting the Ritz Carlton hotel in New York City ahead of the reality star's hosting duties on "Saturday Night Live."

The Skims founder filed for divorce from the rapper in February after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated. She has elected to hang onto her last name of Kardashian West as of now.

Meanwhile, the news of Ye’s name change comes just a week after he listed his Wyoming ranch and other business properties in the area for a cool $11 million.

Ye had used the property as a creative hideaway and incubator for collaboration. He hosted album listening sessions on the acreage estate and was also visited by the likes of Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and a slew of others in the time since he purchased the expansive abode.

A rep for Ye did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.