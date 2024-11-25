Kaley Cuoco made ‘excruciating decision' to rehome her dog after 'mega fights' with fiancé's pet

Following the death of her dog Shirley, Kaley Cuoco recalled the "excruciating decision" she previously made to rehome her pet.

On Nov. 24, Cuoco took to social media to explain her reasoning behind rehoming her pet while announcing her dog's death.

Cuoco noted in her video that it is "important to be honest" and wanted to explain her rehoming situation. The actress is the founder of Oh Norman, whose mission is to "get dogs adopted," according to their website.

"Most of you know I had [Shirley] for many, many, many years," Cuoco began in a video uploaded to Instagram.

"All of a sudden, you kind of stopped seeing her, and I started to get a lot of questions as to where she was, because it’s very unlike me to just stop posting about a dog that I’ve had since she was 6 weeks old," she continued.

Cuoco explained that Shirley's "mega fights" with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey's dog ultimately led to the rehoming.

"Long story short, she’s a very special dog to me, as you all know. And when the love of my life came into my life, Tom, who is also a mega dog lover, moved across the country with his beautiful German Shepherd, Blue.

"A couple years ago, unfortunately, Blue and Shirley started getting into some mega fights," Cuoco continued.

"I loved her so much, but I was really scared. I didn’t want something really bad to happen or possibly a person accidentally be there and get hurt." — Kaley Cuoco

The "Big Bang Theory" actress explained that Shirley was "determined to kill" Blue. She noted that Shirley got into other dog fights as well, except with Cuoco's other dog, Norman, who she grew up with.

She also noted that Shirley was "such a people dog" who enjoyed being around other people and families. Ultimately, Cuoco decided to rehome her dog because of "how she was behaving."

"I loved her so much, but I was really scared. I didn’t want something really bad to happen or possibly a person accidentally be there and get hurt," she said.

Cuoco rehomed the dog with her pet handler, Tony and his wife Angie, who were helping take care of Shirley for her.

"They have loved her so so much, and it was an excruciating decision," Cuoco continued.

Cuoco explained that rehoming Shirley was a "serious decision to be made as a family" and she was afraid she would be "judged" because of her decision. However, Cuoco and Pelphrey believe they made the right decision.

The actress explained that Shirley recently passed away from "a very aggressive bone cancer."

"She was almost 14 years old, which is an unbelievable life for a dog," Cuoco said while crying. "And I just wanted to share her story and what we had to do."

Along with the video, Cuoco took to her Instagram story to share photos of herself and Shirley. The star turned off her comment section on her initial post.

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced their engagement in August after two years of dating.

The actress has been married twice before. She and Karl Cook were married for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021, and Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Two years before getting engaged to Pelphrey, Cuoco said she was done with marriage.

"I will never get married again," she told Glamour in 2022. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she added. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."