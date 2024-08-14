Kaley Cuoco engaged to Tom Pelphrey two years after saying she'd never get married again

Two years after claiming she would never get married again, Kaley Cuoco is engaged to her partner, Tom Pelphrey.

"Amazing weekend," the former "Big Bang Theory" actress wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and Pelphry — with the ring on full display.

The duo, who confirmed their relationship in 2022, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, in April 2023.

However, before becoming a mom, Cuoco — who has been married two times before — previously said that a third marriage was not in the cards for her.

"I will never get married again," the actor told Glamour in 2022. "Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she added. "I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."

"I know now what I wasn't doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I've f---ed up, and I don't want to do that again." — Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco was married to Karl Cook for three years before getting a divorce in September 2021. At the time of the split, Cuoco and Cook released a joint statement, saying "despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Before that, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

When it comes to her past relationships, Cuoco told Glamour she's learned a lot about what it takes to make a relationship work.

"I'm so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me," she told the outlet. "I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they’re] really part of my life. I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future."

"I know now what I wasn't doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I've f---ed up, and I don't want to do that again."

Cuoco and Pelphrey reportedly met at the Season 4 premiere of "Ozark," where it was "love at first sight" for the actress, and she was definitely interested in pursuing him.

"When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight," Cuoco told "Extra" in September 2022. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical… It was perfect."

The actress recently opened up about why she chose to move her family away from Hollywood.

"I wanted something away from L.A.," the 38-year-old told People magazine in May. "I love being an actor and I love the business, I really do, I’ve been in it my whole life. I know nothing else for 30-plus years. But I knew I needed a special place that wasn’t that and that felt more grounded, felt more real, felt more family-oriented because I do love that side of my life, but this is equally as important to me."

"I was like, ‘I want my own ranch. I want my own place,’" she said. "And I wanted a place for my family. My family’s family and my child and my brain."