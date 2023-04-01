Kaley Cuoco welcomes first child, daughter Matilda, with Tom Pelphrey: 'Grateful for this little miracle'

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child together, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on Thursday.

The 37-year-old actress and the 40-year-old actor announced the happy news Saturday on their Instagram pages with both sharing slideshows of photos featuring their "little miracle" and their new family of three.

"3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" "The Flight Attendant" star wrote in the caption, adding several red heart emojis.

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.

"We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."

"The Big Bang Theory" alum posted several snaps in which she and Pelphrey were cuddling their newborn. She included a photo of Matilda in her incubator and an image of the trio together in a hospital bed.

In his post, Pelphrey gushed over Cuoco and their baby daughter as he shared a carousel of snaps and quoted the famed 13th century Islamic poet Rumi.

"'You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.' -Rumi. My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…..🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30," Pelphrey wrote in the caption.

"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."

Cuoco and the "Ozark" star confirmed in May 2022 they were dating. In October, Cuoco revealed on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you Tom Pelphrey," she wrote, adding red heart emojis.

Pelphrey celebrated the news with a post of his own, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever."

Cuoco was previously married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She wed equestrian Karl Cook in 2018, but the two split in September 2021 and finalized their divorce in June.

In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress admitted she was leaving most of the baby prep to Pelphrey.

"I have no plan, and I've read zero books. So, that's the type of mom I will be," Cuoco told the outlet.

"All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.

"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great,'" she added. "But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips, and now it's almost too much."

The California native added that she received valuable advice on parenting from a friend, who was also a new mother.

"My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do.' And she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' And I love that," Cuoco said.

"I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen."

Cuoco told the outlet her mother was "thrilled" over her pregnancy and would be helping with her newborn.

"My mom is amazing," she said. "She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she's absolutely thrilled."