Kaley Cuoco says she may have another child before getting married: 'We're gonna go way out of order'

Kaley Cuoco marches to the beat of her own drum, no stranger to doing things "out of order."

"The Big Bang Theory" star, who recently got engaged to Tom Pelphrey, is opening up about her wedding planning – or lack thereof – and how that might impact expanding her family.

The actress, who started dating Pelphrey in 2022, welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter, in April 2023. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born less than a year after her parents made their relationship public.

Now, a month into her engagement with Pelphrey, also an actor, Cuoco admitted to People magazine that she and her fiancé "haven't started planning anything" for their future nuptials, teasing that "maybe another kid will have to come first."

"We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan," the 38-year-old said. "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot."

Cuoco also said she's familiar with the public's curiosity about her personal life – it happened right after giving birth. "The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’"

It's how she feels about her engagement now – which she told the outlet she plans to enjoy for a while.

In August, Cuoco announced, much to the public's surprise, that she was engaged to Pelphrey, two years after saying she'd never marry again. The actress has divorced both Ryan Sweeting, a former tennis player, and Karl Cook, an American equestrian, in the past eight years.

At this moment, Cuoco seems to have her hands full with just one child.

"She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad," Cuoco revealed of her youngster. "She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing."

"And she loves horses, so that's great," she noted of Matilda, who likely inherited that affinity from her mother.