Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco says she may have another child before getting married: 'We're gonna go way out of order'

'The Big Bang Theory' actress got engaged to Tom Pelphrey this summer

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco shares steamy lingerie photo Video

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco shares steamy lingerie photo

Kaley's big tease.

Kaley Cuoco marches to the beat of her own drum, no stranger to doing things "out of order."

"The Big Bang Theory" star, who recently got engaged to Tom Pelphrey, is opening up about her wedding planning – or lack thereof – and how that might impact expanding her family.

The actress, who started dating Pelphrey in 2022, welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter, in April 2023. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born less than a year after her parents made their relationship public. 

Kaley Cuoco soft smiles on the carpet wearing a blue and white striped shirt

Kaley Cuoco is willing to have a second child before getting married to fiancé Tom Pelphrey. (Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Now, a month into her engagement with Pelphrey, also an actor, Cuoco admitted to People magazine that she and her fiancé "haven't started planning anything" for their future nuptials, teasing that "maybe another kid will have to come first."

"We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan," the 38-year-old said. "I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom – it’s a lot."

Tom Pelphrey holds his daughter Matilda while petting a dog split Tom Pelphrey and Matilda lie on the couch with two small dogs

Kaley Cuoco says a new fiancé, young daughter and four dogs are keeping her quite busy. (Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

Cuoco also said she's familiar with the public's curiosity about her personal life – it happened right after giving birth. "The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’"

It's how she feels about her engagement now – which she told the outlet she plans to enjoy for a while.

Tom Pelphrey in an olive green jackeet smiles as Kaley Cuoco in black places her hand on his chest

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco got engaged late this summer. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Gersh)

In August, Cuoco announced, much to the public's surprise, that she was engaged to Pelphrey, two years after saying she'd never marry again. The actress has divorced both Ryan Sweeting, a former tennis player, and Karl Cook, an American equestrian, in the past eight years.

Kaley Cuoco in a tie-dye shirt hugs husband Tom Pelphrey in a burnt orange sweatshirt holding their daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is looking forward to enjoying this next chapter of her life. (Kaley Cuoco Instagram)

At this moment, Cuoco seems to have her hands full with just one child.

"She is running around. She is screaming. She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad," Cuoco revealed of her youngster. "She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing."

"And she loves horses, so that's great," she noted of Matilda, who likely inherited that affinity from her mother.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

