Meghan Markle's awkward hug with organizer at One World Summit goes viral

Meghan Markle was caught awkwardly greeting the charity organizer during the One World Summit on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted on camera Tuesday night clashing with charity organizer Kate Robertson at the London event. It was a comical miscommunication that saw the organizer offer the duchess a curtsy while the 38-year-old offered a hug instead.

The incident occurred as Markle confidently walked to the stage, where Robertson offered a respectful curtsy. After a five-second squabble of deciding between a curtsy or a handshake, the two decided on a hug and laughed it off respectfully.

PRINCE HARRY APPEARS TO HINT AT RIFT BETWEEN HIM AND PRINCE WILLIAM

Tradition often sees that men bow their heads and women perform a small curtsy, but there are no absolutes with greetings. Handshakes are also acceptable, but hugging is rarely ever used as a greeting for British royals.

The former "Suits" star's appearance at the One World Summit was the her first public appearance since the release of ITV's documentary “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” — which aired on Sunday in the U.K. and was set for its U.S. premiere on ABC on Wednesday. The special aims to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the couple’s recent royal tour of southern Africa; it also sees the duchess discuss her struggles in the spotlight.

Tom Bradby, who followed the royal couple for the ITV documentary, revealed the emotional toll of being a royal on Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO TAKE SABBATICAL WITH BABY ARCHIE, WANT TO MOVE OUT OF UK: REPORT

In The Sunday Times, the British journalist talked about being “moved to tears” during the documentary.

“I couldn’t quite shake a sense of sadness, too, at the powerful impression that this young family, happy in themselves, is struggling to adapt to life in the spotlight,” he admitted.

“’Can you cope with this?’ I asked Meghan at the end. I don’t know, her demeanor seemed to suggest, ‘I just don’t know. We are,’ she said, ‘taking it one day at a time.’”

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS STRUGGLES OF BEING A MOM IN THE PUBLIC EYE: ‘NOT MANY PEOPLE HAVE ASKED IF I’M OK’

In the documentary, Prince Harry spoke out against the British tabloids for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff,” he explained. “But again, for me and my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in,” said Harry, 35. “I will not be bullied into carrying a game that killed my mom.”