Judge again sides with Justin Theroux in dispute with neighbor

Justin Theroux has won another round in his legal battle against a neighbor, as a judge has ruled that the man must stay off the actor’s property until they finish duking it out in court.

Theroux, 47, sued real estate lawyer and downstairs neighbor Norman Resnicow in 2017 accusing him of carrying out a campaign of harassment that began when the actor — who was living with then-wife Jennifer Aniston, 50 — began $1 million renovations on his West Village condo.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits Monday ruled in Theroux’s favor, escalating a temporary restraining order against Resnicow to a preliminary injunction that will remain in place until the case is over.

Lebovits — who earlier this month sided with Theroux ruling that Resnicow had trespassed on his property — in Monday’s decision said that Resnicow had harassed potential witnesses in the case.

“Theroux has submitted ample evidence that Resnicow has harassed and sought to intimate other residents of his building regarding this action, including retaliating against them for having submitted to this court sworn statements that support Theroux’s position in this case,” Lebovits wrote in Monday’s decision adding that Resnicow “continued to do so after this court entered a temporary restraining order prohibiting such conduct.”

In May, Resnicow had to cough up $23,000 for violating the TRO by sending an allegedly hostile email to the president of the co-op board.

Monday’s ruling prohibits Resnicow — for the duration of the case — from going onto Theroux’s property without his permission, harassing potential witnesses, contacting members of the co-op board and using “abusive language” toward anyone at the building who may be a witness.

Theroux — who split from Aniston in February 2018 — has accused Resnicow of trespassing on his property, peeping into his windows, harassing his workers and killing the ivy that grew between their shared roof terrace.

The case will remain open pending a trial to determine if Resnicow must pay Theroux damages.

Theroux’s lawyer, Eric Sherman, declined to comment.

A lawyer for Resnicow did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.