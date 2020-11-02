Justin Bieber reveals he was suicidal, talks importance of seeking help for mental health

Justin Bieber got candid about his mental health battle in the premiere episode of his new YouTube docuseries, “Next Chapter.”

The “Changes” singer rose to fame at a young age and it took a toll on him emotionally.

In the episode, Bieber, 26, revealed that at one point in his career he was suicidal.

The pop star also explained that he decided to open up about his struggles in the hopes that his fans will seek help if they’re in need.

“There were so many people that were just so mean. Random people saying like, ‘You suck! You look like a girl!’” Bieber said of his early years of fame. “I would shake it off like it didn’t bother me but that stuff bothered me and it affected how I acted and how I treated people.”

The “Intentions” singer continued: “There was times where I was really, really suicidal.”

Bieber recalled thinking “is this pain ever going to go away?” He added, “It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.”

“I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,” the Canadian star said.

He then discussed the importance of being open about mental health struggles.

“I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud,’” Bieber said.

He added: “There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.”

Bieber has been candid in several interviews over the past year about the impact his childhood fame had on him emotionally.

He’s also discussed the subsequent drug use he did to cope with his problems in a joint interview with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, for Vogue last year.