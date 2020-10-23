Justin Bieber debuts trailer for upcoming ‘Next Chapter’ documentary

Justin Bieber is kicking things into high gear with yet another visual release.

The pop superstar, 26, debuted a trailer on Friday for his upcoming documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” which chronicles Bieber’s life in his quest for spiritual solace as well as his personal growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer sees Bieber receiving a COVID-19 test and displays many confessionals about the relationship he’s built with wife Hailey Baldwin and close pals Chance the Rapper and manager Scooter Braun.

For Bieber, “Next Chapter” is the second project he’s released on YouTube Originals as he premiered “Justin Bieber: Seasons” in March and he also brought cameras into his home in Canada for his Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers,” which also aired in the spring.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN CELEBRATE THEIR 1-YEAR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN GET BAPTIZED TOGETHER, POP STAR SHARES PICS: ‘TRUST IN JESUS’

In “Seasons,” Bieber opens up about his past drug use and depression. He admitted to using MDMA, mushrooms and prescription cough syrup to get high, which Baldwin said she viewed as a self-medication tactic in order for Bieber to cope with anxiety.

“The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here — got super-stoned,” Bieber said via voice-over at the time. “And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while."

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HE OVERCAME 'BAD EXAMPLES OF CHRISTIANS' BEFORE STARTING TO FOLLOW JESUS

"And then started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop," he said in the series. "I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

Bieber recently released the singles "Holy" and "Lonely," a recored about his child stardom.

During the YouTube series, he also confessed that he reached a point where he felt that he was "dying," and his security team would check on him nightly to check his pulse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Justin Bieber: Next Chapter” is slated to begin streaming for free on YouTube on Oct. 30.