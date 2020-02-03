Justin Bieber talks past drug use: 'It can be a dependency'

Justin Bieber is opening up about his past.

The 25-year-old singer is the subject of a new YouTube docuseries titled "Justin Bieber: Seasons," which focuses on his life, career, music and wife Hailey.

In the series, Bieber addresses past drug use, including his first time smoking marijuana.

“The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here — got super-stoned,” Bieber said via voice-over. “And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while."

While smoking started as a recreational pastime for the singer, it eventually became much more complicated.

"And then started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop," he said in the series. "I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

Marijuana wasn't the only drug that Bieber was consuming, however.

The singer admitted to using MDMA, mushrooms and cough syrup to get high.

The singer's wife said she saw her husband's drug use as self-medication to cope with anxiety.

Bieber also confessed that he reached a point where he felt that he was "dying," and his security team would check on him nightly to check his pulse.

Eventually, Bieber stopped abusing drugs and started taking antidepressants, which he said helped him “get out of bed in the morning.”

In the series -- the first six episodes of which are available now for YouTube Premium subscribers -- Bieber also discusses his battles with Lyme disease and mononucleosis, as well as his recovery process.