Justin Bieber struggling with 'anger issues' and feelings of self-hate amid growing concern among fans

After years in the spotlight, Justin Bieber has dealt with his share of self-doubt.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer revealed that while he often struggles with "anger issues," he's actively trying to better himself.

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much," Bieber wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In a follow-up post, Bieber openly discussed other insecurities he often feels.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he wrote, alongside a clip of what seems to be a studio session. "Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HE STRUGGLES WITH FEELINGS HE’S ‘UNWORTHY’ AND A ‘FRAUD’

Fans were quick to flock to the comment section, offering the pop star words of encouragement.

"I see you," actress Alyssa Milano wrote. "You are not alone in feeling this way sometimes. But… please know you are enough and will continue to grow. Just keep going. One foot in front of the other. One day at a time."

"Thank you for staying true to yourself, for being so honest and vulnerable, because we know it’s not always easy to be open," one fan account commented. "It’s exhausting to be in a world that makes us question if we’re enough, and even more exhausting to fight against that pressure every day. But you’re aware of it, and that awareness is powerful. You’re not just going along with it – you’re pushing back. And that says a lot about the kind of person you are."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "What Do You Mean" singer has recently sparked concern among fans with his various posts about his mental and emotional health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Bieber wrote on his Instagram story last week. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

"Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he continued. "I think we can only let hate go. By first acknowledging it's there.

"How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" he concluded.

Hours after posting the statement, Bieber shared a series of photos of himself with wife Hailey Bieber at Disneyland. In one photo, he can be seen with his arm around her, and in another, he stands beside her in matching Mickey Mouse ears, flipping off the camera.

Last month, Bieber's behavior at his wife Hailey's Rhode event in Los Angeles left fans baffled. In a video that went viral on TikTok last month, Bieber was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked.

"Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ that concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son Jack and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.