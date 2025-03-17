Justin Bieber is 'drowning,' feels 'unsafe' to acknowledge the hate he feels

Justin Bieber is expressing his vulnerability.

On Sunday, the "What Do You Mean" singer took to Instagram to share his recent struggles with letting go of hate amid ongoing concerns surrounding his health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Bieber, 31, wrote on his Instagram Story. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

JUSTIN BIEBER SAYS HE STRUGGLES WITH FEELINGS HE’S ‘UNWORTHY’ AND A ‘FRAUD’

"Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he continued. "I think we can only let hate go. By first acknowledging its there.

"How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" he concluded.

Hours after posting the statement, Bieber shared a series of photos of himself with wife Hailey Bieber at Disneyland. In one photo, he can be seen with his arm around her, and in another, he stands beside her in matching Mickey Mouse ears, flipping off the camera.

Last week, Bieber penned a similar message about the challenges he faces with not feeling worthy.

"People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky," he wrote.

"Like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn't be saying this."

Bieber explained the reason behind his message.

"If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

Recently, fans have expressed their concerns over the pop star's mental and physical health.

In a video that went viral on TikTok last month, Bieber sparked concern after he was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees at his wife Hailey's Rhode event in Los Angeles.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked.

Another added, "I refuse to believe this is Justin Bieber," with a crying emoji.

"Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

After the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ that concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son Jack and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this post.