Justin Bieber says he struggles with feelings he’s ‘unworthy’ and a ‘fraud’

Justin Bieber is speaking out about how he feels "unworthy."

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning pop star took to his Instagram story and penned a message to his 294 million followers about his internal battle with not feeling worthy of the constant praise he receives.

"People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky," he wrote.

"Like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn't be saying this."

Bieber explained the reason behind his message.

"If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

The message comes after Bieber sparked health concerns among his large fan base.

Fans began weighing in on his well-being after he attended wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode event in Los Angeles last month.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Bieber was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees at the event.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked.

Another added, "I refuse to believe this is Justin Bieber," with a crying emoji.

"Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

After the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son Jack and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.

Bieber's rep did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Bieber has dealt with health scares in the past.

In 2022, the musician canceled his Justice tour to focus on his health.

Bieber, who previously revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, explained that he had tried to continue the tour, which kicked off in January 2022 and was scheduled to run through 2023.

After postponing a string of concerts, the two-time Grammy Award winner shared a video on Instagram in which he explained he was suffering from partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic. The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Bieber shared a hopeful update on his recovery in March 2023. The singer uploaded a video in which he demonstrated improved facial mobility as he winked, rolled his eyes, raised his eyebrows and smiled using both sides of his face.