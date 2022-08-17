Hailey Bieber talks babies with Justin Bieber, evolving marriage amid health struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber has been happily married to pop-star Justin Bieber for nearly four years, but admits marriage is a challenge.

The "Rhode" creator, who was only 21 when she married the "Yummy" singer, opens up about the trials and tribulations they face, in a cover story for Harper’s BAZAAR’s September ICONS issue.

JUSTIN BIEBER ADDRESSES HAILEY BALDWIN'S 'REALLY SCARY' MEDICAL EMERGENCY

She told the magazine, "I just think life is changing all the time… I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’"

The now 25-year-old is referencing her husband being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, which left his face partially paralyzed. Hailey had her own health scare, too, a small blood clot in her brain months earlier, which affected her ability to speak.

Hailey also talked about kids and how they will impact the marriage. She said, "I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Despite the craziness of the past year, Hailey says both she and Justin put in the work to make their relationship prosper.

"He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she explained. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides."

