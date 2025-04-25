Justin Bieber pleads for paparazzi attention to stop amid growing concern for pop star's behavior

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justin Bieber shared a video of several paparazzi taking photos of him with a plea for the behavior to end.

The pop star, 31, posted a video of an interaction between himself, his team and a group of photographers late Thursday night.

"Look at these guys, man," Bieber repeatedly said while videoing.

"This has to stop," the "One Time" singer wrote in his caption.

Throughout the video, fans can hear the back-and-forth between Bieber's entourage and photographers.

"Guys, can you back up please?" someone asked, before a photographer replied with, "You're filming me?"

"You guys done?" another person asked the photographers.

"Got your shots, go," the man added, encouraging the photographers to be on their way.

Bieber shared a statement to Instagram on Friday morning, although it's unclear if the comments were related to the paparazzi video.

"Everyone telling me to move from La. U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?" he began. "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood.

"It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son, I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone. And be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."

In an additional post he made Thursday, Bieber wrote in part, "They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and that god forgave me, It helps to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful. Because when I'm really honest I can be mean and hurtful too."

He continued, "My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet but there's other s--- I do that I'm not proud of. That god is gracious with."

"Hurt people hurt people," Bieber wrote, "And honestly if I was u it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy."

Bieber is no stranger to paparazzi and has been dealing with an intense level of scrutiny since his meteoric rise to fame began in 2009.

The musician was first discovered after posting covers to YouTube. His viral fame led to the release of his first album, "My World," which featured the hit singles "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl."

At the time, Bieber was only 16 years old.

The "What Do You Mean" singer has recently sparked concern among fans with his various posts about his mental and emotional health .

Bieber's behavior at an event put on by his wife Hailey Bieber also left fans baffled. In a video that went viral on TikTok in February, he was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked. "Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

After the speculation, Bieber's team told TMZ that concerns about Bieber's mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive." His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son, Jack, and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.

Bieber's behavior during weekend two of Coachella also sparked concern among fans as videos surfaced of the "Love Yourself" singer smoking marijuana in the crowd.

Despite rumors of a rocky spot in the pop star's marriage to Hailey, a source told People that Bieber is having fun with his wife's support.

"Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue," the insider told the outlet. "If anything she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell."

