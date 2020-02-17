Justin Bieber talks managing mental health, famous crying paparazzi photo

Justin Bieber has revealed one of his tricks for managing his mental health.

In an episode of his docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons," the 25-year-old singer recounted filming his latest music video, an experience that turned out to be overwhelming.

"It was just a lot, a lot of people, a lot of dynamic, a lot of stuff," Bieber said of shooting the video for "Yummy." "I was in my head a lot and it's hard for me to really enjoy it like that, but I know that some days are just gonna be like that. In any workspace, there's gonna be those off days where you just kind of feel like, 'I got a good crew, I should be good but today, I just feel off.' I think that day I was just a little off."

Lucky for Bieber, health coach Dr. Buzz Mingin, who has encouraged the singer to practice a technique called "havening," was on set.

"Havening is a psychosensory technique that actually raises the feel-good chemicals in your brain on demand," Mingin said while Bieber could be seen rubbing his face.

Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber also chimed in on the matter.

"It's basically like a self-soothing thing. Everybody has their own version of havening without knowing it," she explained. "It's like when you're a little kid and you suck your thumb to soothe yourself. When you're starting to feel really stressed out or just to keep yourself calm, it's almost like when you're a kid and your mom rubs your back to sleep and it's the best feeling in the world. It's kind of like that, except you're doing it for yourself."

Mingin explained that the key to maintaining Bieber's mental health is to build "a structured, organized, predictable environment around him."

In the episode, Bieber also talked about well-known August 2018 paparazzi photos captured of him in which he is crying while talking to Hailey.

"I remember just struggling," Bieber said, holding up the photo. "I remember feeling, like, emotionally just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of frustrated. There has been a lot of things that have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed... being a normal person and crying."

Bieber then addresses how an influx of attention can warp how images like that are perceived.

"When I look at things on the Internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset," he explained. "I don't have permission to be human and shed tears, and there are so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, but they don't have cameras capturing it. People are like, 'Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?' and I'm just emotional and, you know, I think that's OK."