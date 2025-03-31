Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber speaks out about claims she unfollowed pop star

When it comes to her marriage to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber has no time for online rumors.

Shortly after reports circulated online that Hailey had unfollowed her husband on Instagram after the "What Do You Mean" singer went live on the social media app late Saturday night, the model and business owner was quick to clear the air.

"It's a glitch. "Didn’t unfollow him. Hope this helps!" she commented on a TikTok video detailing the situation.

Justin allegedly deactivated his Instagram account after posting a series of photos and going live on Saturday, but reactivated it not long after. According to multiple outlets, Justin was not listed under Hailey's "Following" list Monday morning. However, the two seem to still be following each other.

A representative for Justin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In a recent post, Hailey showed her admiration for Justin by commenting with a heart-eyed emoji.

Justin has recently sparked concern among fans with his various posts about his mental and emotional health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," Justin wrote on his Instagram story earlier this month. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

"Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he continued. "I think we can only let hate go. By first acknowledging it's there.

"How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?" he concluded.

Last week, Justin revealed that while he often struggles with "anger issues," he's actively trying to better himself.

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much," he wrote on Instagram , alongside a carousel of photos.

In a follow-up post , the 31-year-old pop star openly discussed other insecurities he often feels.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he wrote, alongside a clip of what seems to be a studio session. "Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."

In February, Justin's behavior at Hailey's Rhode event in Los Angeles left fans baffled. In a video that went viral on TikTok last month, Justin was seen with a huge grin on his face and rocking side-to-side while talking to attendees.

"Are you sure that's Justin Bieber?" one user asked.

"Is he okay?!" a user asked. Another chimed in, "This is so hard to watch. Someone help him."

After the speculation, Justin's team told TMZ that concerns about his mental and physical health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

His team added that he is focused on being a father to his son Jack and producing new music. Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child in August.

While fans continue to speculate, many have been flocking to the pop singer's social media with words of encouragement.

"Justin, you are incredibly talented, kind and resilient," one commented on his Instagram post on Monday. "No negativity can take away the impact you’ve made. Keep shining and staying true to yourself. You are not alone! We love you."

Another fan wrote, "You are so special to all of us, Justin! Thank you for sharing so many moments with us. It's beautiful to see you happy with your wife and your little baby! We wish you all the love in the world."