Justin Bieber announces new album, tour dates for 2020

Justin Bieber is starting the new year off with some new music.

The singer announced on Tuesday he is releasing a new single, "Yummy," on January 3. “God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber said in a video posted on YouTube which also promotes a few tour dates and where he plans on performing.

"As humans we are imperfect," Bieber added. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be." He is also working on docu-series.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life," he concluded. "It's music that I love the most out of anything I've done."

"Could you be here with me forever, ever ever/ Every time I go the wrong way, you turn me back around," he sings from "Yummy."

The newlywed, 25, hasn't released an album since "Purpose" in 2015 which was his sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Bieber married Hailey Baldwin on Sept. 30 in a South Carolina ceremony. The couple, who secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, wanted a second, more religious ceremony that included friends and family. Per People magazine, the new wedding took place at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton.

The entertainer and the 22-year-old model had an on-again, off-again relationship for years before reconnecting in June 2018.

They announced their engagement in July 2018.