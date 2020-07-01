'Justice League' star Ray Fisher claims director Joss Whedon was 'abusive, unprofessional' on set

Director Joss Whedon is under fire from Ray Fisher, a star of "Justice League."

Whedon, 56, took over directing duties of the 2017 superhero flick after Zack Synder had to step down following the death of his daughter.

On Monday, Fisher, 32, who plays the hero Cyborg, shared a video of himself praising Whedon during a past Comic-Con panel.

"Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and clean up and finish up for him," the actor said in the video. Co-star Jason Momoa, who sat next to Fisher at the panel, gave a brief nod.

"I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement," the actor wrote alongside the video.

Then on Wednesday, Fisher further addressed his feelings toward Whedon, who is also known for directing two "Avengers" movies and creating "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

"Joss Wheadon’s [sic] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," Fisher alleged online before further claiming: "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Johns and Berg served as producers on the film and were also Warner Bros. Pictures executives at the time.

Fisher added: "Accountability>Entertainment."

Whedon oversaw extensive reshoots on "Justice League" but receives a screenplay writing credit rather than as a director. He also oversaw the editing and visual effects for the film.

Fisher's statements come on the heels of the announcement that Snyder's unaltered cut of "Justice League" would debut on HBO Max next year.

The film was panned by fans and critics alike, resulting in the "#ReleaseTheSynderCut" campaign on Twitter, which garnered support from franchise stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot.

The first teaser for the upcoming Snyder Cut was released in June.

In a statement to Variety on Wednesday, Berg said that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

He claimed: "I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyaa,’ which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series."

Reps for Whedon, Fisher, Johns, Berg and Warner Bros., as well as several other of Fisher's co-stars including Affleck, Momoa and Gadot did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

