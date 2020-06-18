'Justice League' director Zack Snyder shares first teaser for his cut of movie coming to HBO Max

Zack Snyder offered fans their very first teaser trailer for his cut of the 2017 film “Justice League.”

Last month, the director revealed that his original cut of the DC Comics film will be released on HBO Max in 2021 after years of campaigning from fans. Snyder, 54, directed the movie, but he was replaced during post-production by Joss Whedon, who oversaw reshoots. Whedon, 55, is credited as a co-writer on the film, but fans have been calling to see Snyder's version of the story.

The director shared a teaser video on Thursday showing Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appearing to discover some sort of ancient artifact as a voiceover from Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor explains that a great threat is coming to Earth. Although the main villain of the movie was the character Steppenwolf, Snyder previously teased the immensely popular comic book villain Darkseid will make an appearance in his cut of the movie.

'JUSTICE LEAGUE' DIRECTOR ZACK SNYDER EXITS PROJECT AFTER DAUGHTER'S DEATH

At the time, Snyder said he was leaving the production to be with his family after his 20-year-old daughter died.

Fans panned the theatrical version, which Whedon oversaw, and many believe that, had Snyder been able to present the movie he originally made, it would have done justice to the “Justice League” source material.

IS TIME WARNER KEEPING ROTTEN 'JUSTICE LEAGUE' REVIEWS FROM FANS?

In November 2019, Gadot joined fans in their desire to see the "Snyder Cut," sharing a photo of herself in the film on Twitter, writing: "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut." Meanwhile, Ben Affleck also threw his support behind the cause, tweeting the hashtag the same day as Gadot.

Snyder announced that his cut of the movie would drop on HBO and Warner Bros.’ new streaming service during a video conference call offering commentary on his 2013 film “Man of Steel.” During the call, the director noted that he’s still got some work to do on the cut before it’s ready for the eyes of the public.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized," Snyder said in a statement at the time. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."