'Friday the 13th' villain Jason Voorhees stars in PSA encouraging people to wear face mask

An unlikely celebrity starred in a PSA about wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic — fictional mass murderer Jason Voorhees.

The killer behind most of the “Friday the 13th” films teamed with ad agency Ogilvy to share an important message for New Yorkers about wearing a mask to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, the killer known for always wearing a hockey mask and terrorizing young people at Camp Crystal Lake is seen walking around New York City as various people notice him walking down the street, in a park or on the subway and immediately run away.

“It’s not easy,” a voiceover of Jason notes. “A mask kind of makes people uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am ... just trying to fit in.”

Eventually, a little girl approaches him with a face mask, which he happily dons over his iconic hockey mask in an effort to fit in with everyone around him.

According to research conducted by the U.K.'s University of Cambridge and University of Greenwich, lockdowns, while important to slowing the spread of COVID-19, are not enough to slow the transmission rate of SARS-CoV-2. Wearing face masks, even homemade ones, is paramount to stopping the spread.

Voorhees appeared in nine of the original “Friday the 13th” movies and was named as the killer in the 2009 remake. However, the first movie saw his mother, Pamela, doing all the murdering and he only appeared as a child toward the very end. The fifth movie, meanwhile, ended with a twist that revealed the killer was actually a copycat.

His presence in Manhattan, though, has some canonical precedent as the eighth movie saw the killer leave Camp Crystal Lake and stow away on a boat headed for the Big Apple.

While the PSA does an effective job of highlighting the importance of wearing a face-covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it gets a few things wrong about the killer that diehard “Friday the 13th” fans surely noticed. For one, Voorhees never speaks. He also makes reference to using a chainsaw despite his weapon of choice typically being a machete.

