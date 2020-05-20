'Justice League' director Zack Snyder's cut to be released on HBO Max

Zack Snyder has won the day.

After several years of campaigning from fans, Snyder's cut of "Justice League" will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder, 54, directed the 2017 movie, but he was replaced during post-production by Joss Whedon, who oversaw reshoots. Whedon, 55, is credited as a co-writer on the film, per IMDb.

At the time, Snyder said he was leaving the production to be with his family after his 20-year-old daughter passed away.

"Justice League" was panned by fans, who largely blamed Whedon, and have since launched the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" campaign on social media.

The news was announced on Wednesday during a video conference offering commentary on Snyder's "Man of Steel."

In November 2019, Gal Gadot, a star of "Justice League," joined fans in their desire to see the "Snyder Cut," sharing a photo of herself in the film on Twitter, writing: "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Ben Affleck also threw his support behind the cause, tweeting the hashtag the same day as Gadot.

Snyder said during the conference call that he still has work to do on the film.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized," Snyder said in a statement. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

"Justice League" served as a crossover film with superheroes within the DC Comics film universe and featured Gadot, Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Lane and others.

The next addition to the cinematic universe will be August's "Wonder Woman 1984."

HBO Max is set to launch next week with plans to debut a "Friends" reunion special at the end of the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.