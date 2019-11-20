Julie Andrews reveals she watched a fake orgy scene at her husband's request

Julie Andrews has seen many things in her long career in movies.

One moment, in particular, that really stands out to the 84-year-old was when she watched a fake orgy scene while making her 1979 film "10" with Blake Edwards, who is her husband and was directing the movie.

She told Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her talk show Wednesday that Edwards actually asked her to watch the scene for her opinion.

“There was one party that was actually manufactured for the movie '10.' I think my character in '10' had to look through a telescope and see that my boyfriend, the sweet Dudley Moore, was, in fact, invading a neighbor’s house where they were having an orgy," Andrews explained.

"There was a day when Blake was shooting the orgy and he said, ‘Julie, you just got to come on over here. It is an unbelievable sight.’ So I went dashing over, of course, I did,” she said.

“I walked in and everyone was stark naked and lying around, very happily and casually, treating it totally normally," the "Mary Poppins" star recalled.

"And there was sweet Dudley in the middle of it all and he wasn’t very, very tall [he was reportedly 5' 3"]. Blake put him between two enormously statuesque ladies and so he was completely naked and these two ladies were naked, but their bums were up here and little Dudley‘s was down there. So sweet,” she continued.

“It was more adorable than anything else because Dudley was so adorable," Andrews joked.

The English actress and singer was promoting her new memoir “Home Work," in which she reflects on her early years in Hollywood, making "The Sound of Music," and balancing a career and family life.