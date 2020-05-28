Julianne Hough reacts to husband Brooks Laich's 'thirst trap' photos

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Julianne Hough appears to still have the hots for her husband Brooks Laich despite the married couple living separately in quarantine.

Laich, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post some rare photos of himself shirtless, flexing his impressive abs as he holds tools while walking through a lake. He dubbed the eye-catching pics a "thirst trap" and explained that he only learned the meaning of that phrase recently.

"I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our @howmenthinkpodcast producer @torrbelle challenged me to do my best 'thirst trap' photo for this week's episode!" Laich captioned the pic.

He continued: "So here's 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2, or 3) and what the 'thirst trap' caption should be. Just completely over the top and ridiculous, but who gives a damn! Best part was watching @hebercannon die laughing behind the lens."

Hough, 31, got a kick out of her husband's post, commenting, "This is awesome haha also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is..." along with laughing and fire emojis.

"You know how i do (5 years late)....." Laich replied.

It was revealed last month that the couple are not self-isolating together. Hough is in Los Angeles while Laich is in Idaho.

Hough recently spoke to Oprah Magazine about quarantining alone after recently wrapping up touring with Oprah Winfrey.

"Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business... it's a lot," admitted Hough. "So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself has been glorious. I've been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work... and so we're kind of doing our separate things right now. But it's really been a magical time."

Meanwhile, on a podcast last month, Laich discussed what he's been up to in Idaho on a recent episode of his podcast "How Men Think."

"I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho. I spend all day outside. I’m outside from, like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock," the former hockey pro said. "I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”

Rumors of a pending split between the couple began before the new year, when Hough shared posts to her Instagram of herself decorating a Christmas tree alone, without her wedding ring.

