Julianne Hough mourns late dogs on Christmas: 'Forever'

Julianne Hough took to Instagram on Thursday to remember her two late dogs, who tragically died on the same day in September.

On her Story, she shared the photo of her holding onto her two late Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Lexi and Harley, in the snow.

Hough simply captioned the photo, “Forever ♥️🙏.”

JULIANNE HOUGH’S HUSBAND BROOKS LAICH SAYS SHE OPENED HIS EYES ABOUT THEIR INTIMACY: ‘IT WAS JUST SO POWERFUL’

Hough announced the death of her beloved dogs in October via a lengthy post on Instagram.

JULIANNE HOUGH OPENS UP ABOUT HOW HER ENDOMETRIOSIS PAIN CAN MAKE SEX ‘REALLY FRUSTRATING’

“Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” she prefaced the caption. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses.”

She continued on with the thank yous, stating, “Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now.”

“I’ve never experienced a love like ours. I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free. Lexi July 21 2008 - September 28 2019, Harley March 28 2011 - September 28 2019,” she concluded the post.

JULIANNE HOUGH ON BEING OPEN ABOUT IVF JOURNEY: 'IT'S JUST LIBERATING'

Both Lexi and Harley played integral roles in the Hough family. Brother Derek took to Instagram following their deaths to pen a heartfelt tribute as well, stating, “💔I honestly don’t know what to say except that these two creations brought so many beautiful memories into our families lives for the past 11 years.”

“Their abrupt end was tragic but their memory will always be remembered with joy love and happiness,” she concluded.

Her husband, Brooks Laich, also wrote a tribute to the pups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such," he wrote.