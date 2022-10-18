Julia Roberts has moved out of California, but showed up at star-studded Academy Museum Gala to receive award
Julia Roberts was honored at the Academy Museum Gala by her good friend George Clooney in a star-studded night
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
BYE BYE, LA LA LAND - Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood. Continue reading here…
DETRANSITIONING - Influencer Oli London explains why he detransitioned back to male, blasts 'hypocritical' haters. Continue reading here…
CELIBATE DREW - Drew Barrymore explains why she has abstained from sex since 2016 split from Will Kopelman. Continue reading here…
A STARRY NIGHT - Julia Roberts honored, braless Olivia Wilde, and George and Amal Clooney's date night: Academy Museum Gala. Continue reading here…
MOMMA TRAUMA - Meghan Trainor details 'traumatic' experience when her newborn son, Riley, ‘didn’t wake up for a week.’ Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - ‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: ‘Door was open.’ Continue reading here…
PINING FOR EMMA - 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reveals he 'always had a secret love' for co-star Emma Watson. Continue reading here…
BILL ON SNL - Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Continue reading here…
CROWE ON THE CARPET - Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts. Continue reading here…
SEX-SCENE CONFESSIONS- Scarlett Johansson reflects on ‘bizarre’ sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix, having ‘fake orgasm.’ Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS