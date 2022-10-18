Expand / Collapse search
Julia Roberts has moved out of California, but showed up at star-studded Academy Museum Gala to receive award

Julia Roberts was honored at the Academy Museum Gala by her good friend George Clooney in a star-studded night

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Mark Wahlberg and Julia Roberts are both A-list stars in Hollywood, but have actually moved their families out of California.

Mark Wahlberg and Julia Roberts are both A-list stars in Hollywood, but have actually moved their families out of California. (Gregg DeGuire/Gilbert Flores )

BYE BYE, LA LA LAND - Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood. Continue reading here…

DETRANSITIONING - Influencer Oli London explains why he detransitioned back to male, blasts 'hypocritical' haters. Continue reading here…

CELIBATE DREW - Drew Barrymore explains why she has abstained from sex since 2016 split from Will Kopelman. Continue reading here…

Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice at the Academy Museum Gala, in a transparent Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Olivia Wilde had people talking after her bold outfit choice at the Academy Museum Gala, in a transparent Alexandre Vauthier dress. (Jon Kopaloff)

A STARRY NIGHT - Julia Roberts honored, braless Olivia Wilde, and George and Amal Clooney's date night: Academy Museum Gala. Continue reading here…

MOMMA TRAUMA - Meghan Trainor details 'traumatic' experience when her newborn son, Riley, ‘didn’t wake up for a week.’ Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - ‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: ‘Door was open.’ Continue reading here…

Tom Felton shared of him and "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson: "There was something unspoken between us."

Tom Felton shared of him and "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson: "There was something unspoken between us." (Brian Rasic)

PINING FOR EMMA - 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton reveals he 'always had a secret love' for co-star Emma Watson. Continue reading here…

BILL ON SNL - Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Continue reading here…

CROWE ON THE CARPET - Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts. Continue reading here…

SEX-SCENE CONFESSIONS- Scarlett Johansson reflects on ‘bizarre’ sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix, having ‘fake orgasm.’ Continue reading here…

Fox News First

