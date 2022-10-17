Drew Barrymore explains why she has abstained from sex since 2016 split from Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore got candid about her thoughts on intimacy in a new blog post after a fan claimed the actress "hates sex."

Barrymore originally commented on the news that Andrew Garfield had abstained from sex for six months while preparing for his role in "Silence."

"What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’" the actress said during an episode of her talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Now, Barrymore has clarified that she has not been in an intimate relationship since her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me," Barrymore wrote in her Sunday blog post. "I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of mourning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be."

"It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time," she continued. "That's what I, as my own individual and no one else just me, needed to do and I honored that and I respect myself for it, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed."

Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016 after being married for four years. The former couple shares two daughters; Olive and Frankie.

In her blog post, the "50 First Dates" star emphasized that love and sex are not the same thing.

"So for the record, I do not hate sex!" she wrote. "I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing I searched my whole life for, which is to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl. Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you’ll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn’t happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly. But I am lucky enough to have my cup runneth over in the love department: I have my two daughters, and for the first time ever in my life, I’m actually including self-love, too."

Barrymore also referenced comments made by musician Billie Eilish, now 20 years old, about watching porn.

"I actually really appreciated what Billie Eilish talked about on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ about how young girls should filter the images and messages of the current state of sex is in this modern world. Wow! Thank you for that. We need rebels who love to show us the way."

Eilish revealed during the 2021 interview that she began watching porn at the age of 11.

"As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace," Eilish told Stern. "I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11."

She continued: "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn."

