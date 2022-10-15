Scarlett Johansson reflects on ‘bizarre’ sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix, having 'fake orgasm'

Scarlett Johansson got candid about her awkward and "bizarre" sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix.

In the 2013 film "Her," the actress opened up about how gross it was listening to her fake an orgasm on set.

Johansson revealed Phoenix had a difficult time recording audio for their sex scenes in Spike Jonze’s movie.

The Academy Award nominee pointed out, "You definitely don't want to hear what you sound like having a fake orgasm."

"I remember we came in that day," the "Black Widow" star began to explain in Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"I've become that actor that's like 'let's get dirty.' I have to because otherwise, I'll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take, and he was, like, losing it. He was like 'I can't do it.'"

The 37-year-old actress discussed how her costar already filmed the entire movie, as she replaced Samantha Morton for the voice role and a few scenes needed to be recorded again.

"He was like angry… he had already [filmed the scene], he had done it in person, and now he was with me in this weird theater, and I'm in this box, and he was like staring at me, and the lights are low, and Spike is there… it was so bizarre," Johansson expressed.

Shepard continued to joke around with Johansson and asked if they had any cocktails for some liquid courage before filming the sex scene.

"We definitely did not have cocktails," she responded.

"I was fine. Joaquin was not - he was so upset about it," she noted.

"He left the studio, and now I'm in this box by myself, and I'm like, 'I can't do it alone. I need him to come back.' He needed a break; he took a break, and he came back in."

The film "Her" is an American science-fiction romantic drama about a lonely writer – played by Phoenix – that developed an unlikely relationship with an artificial intelligence operating system – played by Johansson -- designed to meet his needs.

"I haven't seen that movie in a long time, but I bet if I watched it I would be so mortified," Johansson reflected on the uncomfortable and awkward situation. "It's tough."