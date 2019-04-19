Julia Louis-Dreyfus on why she doesn't want to do a 'Seinfeld' reunion

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' latest show, "Veep," is currently in its seventh and final season so she needs another project to work on.

But sadly for "Seinfeld" fans, it won't be a reunion special or revival a la "Murphy Brown."

According to the Emmy award-winning actress, she has no desire to partake in that. In an interview with PorterEdit, Louis-Dreyfus admitted she doesn't want to "sully" the series.

JERRY SEINFELD REVEALS HIS FAVORITE 'SEINFELD' MEMORY WITH JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS

"It was pretty special and it’s been a long time now," she said. "You don’t want to f--- something like that up."

The sitcom ran for nine seasons, from 1989 to 1998, and Louis-Dreyfus, 58, would rather shift her focus to new endeavors, like working with Will Farrell on their upcoming dramedy film "Downhill."

“Storytelling is what keeps me motivated,” she added. “A really good story, that you can sink your teeth into and help tell to the world, is, for me, the most inspiring way to live.”

‘SEINFELD’ IS THE LATEST TV CLASSIC TO OFFEND MILLENNIALS OVER JOKES ABOUT ‘SOUP NAZI,’ SAME-SEX RELATIONSHIPS

Louis-Dreyfus also spoke about her time as a cast member on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" in 1982 and she doesn't have the fondest of memories.

“It was so misogynistic and not female-friendly whatsoever,” she admitted. “But I was also 21 and unprepared to be there as a performer. A mash-up of those two very negative things made it a hard time, but I learned a lot.”