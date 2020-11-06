Josh Gad says America has 'shown itself to be dangerously racist' in 2020 election

Josh Gad let his feelings be widely known about the incoming results of the 2020 presidential election.

The "Frozen" star tweeted on Tuesday about how he believes Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win after all the votes are counted.

He also expressed disappointment in how so many millions of Americans voted to reelect President Donald Trump.

As of Friday morning, in the popular vote Trump has 69 million-plus votes while Biden is leading with 73 million votes.

“There can be two truths. Biden IS going to win this thing AND America has shown itself to be dangerously racist, pathetic and more willing to vote for hatred than their own lives,” Gad wrote on Twitter. “But at least we will get to fight another day. #CountAllTheVotes."

Other celebrities have also pushed the "every vote counts" message as Americans continue to be on edge waiting for the final results of battleground states in the 2020 race.

Actor Ashton Kutcher declared, "Democracy matters most!" on Twitter. His message came with a photo that said, "KEEP CALM AND COUNT."

Comedian Sarah Silverman shared a similar message. "In a democracy, we COUNT EVERY VOTE," she tweeted.

Stars Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres also took to their social media accounts to discuss what "true democracy" is with an identical quote:

"Leaders are chosen by the people. That means for a true democracy to work, every vote must count. Keep calm and count on," both Longoria and DeGeneres shared, with the hashtags #everyvotecounts #counteveryvote #electionprotection.

On Thursday night, Trump addressed the media to discuss the ongoing ballot counting, decrying states' vote-counting processes.

Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his address.

"Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?" wrote actor Chris Evans.

"There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming," said Mark Ruffalo. "It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims."

Kelly Rowland wrote: "We are watching a sad kid not get his way, and he’s having a temper tantrum. And now, he’s trying to build a case. How you gon’ 'make America Great again', and make a plan to sue it?!"