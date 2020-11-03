Celebrities anxiously await election results: ‘I’m just pacing back and forth’

The 2020 presidential election is putting a strain on the psyche of many voters, including Hollywood stars, as they await the highly anticipated results of the ongoing race.

Like many Americans, a number of celebrities, who have performed their civic duties, are now waiting out the final tallies of votes as they come in and as mail-in ballots are counted.

Here's what celebs have said so far on Election Day as they wait for results:

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Elizabeth Banks

“I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate.”

Andy Cohen

"This show sucks."

Jimmy Kimmel

“This is like being awake during your own surgery.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Stephen Colbert

"The human body was not made to expend this much energy thinking about Pennsylvania."

Billy Eichner

"What I would really like to know at this point is who will win."

Actor Kumail Nanjiani

"What time is it? It feels like a million o'clock."

Rapper Common

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you woke up feeling anxious today, you are not alone. But we will get through this and experience better days ahead."

Padma Lakshmi

"What's the mood now?"

Whitney Cummings

"Just when I thought I couldn’t hate Tuesday’s more, this Tuesday happens."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lili Reinhart

"Just ordered an incredible amount of food because I’m an emotional eater and I’m scared."