Celebs push 'every vote counts' message; meaning of 'true democracy'

As Americans continue to be on edge waiting for the final results of battleground states in the 2020 race, Hollywood stars took to social media overnight to mimic Democratic nominee Joe Biden's argument that every vote must be counted.

Left-leaning celebrities, many of whom publicly endorsed Trump's opponent ahead of Election Day, took to Twitter and Instagram late Wednesday into Thursday morning with voting messages.

Among them was Ashton Kutcher, who declared, "Democracy matters most!" on Twitter. His message came with a photo that said, "KEEP CALM AND COUNT".

Comedian Sarah Silverman shared a similar message. "In a democracy we COUNT EVERY VOTE," she tweeted.

Stars Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres also took to their social media accounts to discuss what "true democracy" is with an identical quote:

"Leaders are chosen by the people. That means for a true democracy to work, every vote must count. Keep calm and count on," both Longoria and DeGeneres shared, with the hashtags #everyvotecounts #counteveryvote #electionprotection.

It was a message Debra Messing was also singing the tune of, as Americans anxiously awaited results Wednesday afternoon. In a tweet, the "Will & Grace" star inclined her followers to deflect from comments made by Trump in an early morning press conference.

"What Trump thinks or feels or says doesn’t make it true. The LAW says that they must count EVERY VOTE. That is called DEMOCRACY.Last night Trump called for the counting to be stopped* in Wisconsin. Today he called for a recount. Which one is it? He’s scrambling," Messing said.

Rihanna made her message loud and clear with six separate black-and-white Instagram posts that read: "Count every vote we'll wait."

The actress continued: "Counting votes after election night has ALWAYS been part of the process. Trust the process.Joe Biden will be certified the new President of the United States after every vote is counted.And then,the healing of our country begins. #DemocracyWins #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts

Demi Lovato is another celebrity who has been outspoken about politics in 2020. Weeks before Election Day, the singer released a politically charged anthem titled “Commander in Chief” that seemed to criticize the president.

“Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn't sleep, seriously," she sings. "Do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep."

On Wednesday, Lovato wrote on Instagram, "Our democracy and freedom are worth waiting for. We must #CountEveryVote."

Several reactions from some of Hollywood's biggest stars came amid an announcement from Nevada's secretary of state on Wednesday that votes would continue to be counted on Thursday.

The Trump 2020 campaign made it clear it would demand a recount in any state that it loses within a 1% margin or less. Meanwhile, Biden spoke from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon and declared, "Every vote must be counted."