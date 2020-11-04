Hollywood starts to get excited as Biden picks up battleground states; expresses disappointment over Senate

As former Vice President Joe Biden took wins in two crucial swing states -- Michigan and Wisconsin -- Hollywood stars started to rejoice on Wednesday with the calls putting Biden closer to the presidency.

However, despite the recent calls for the Biden-Harris ticket, concern among some celebrities still looms over the U.S. Senate, which at the time of publication has both Republicans and Democrats at 48 seats. A total of 51 seats are needed in order to gain the Senate majority.

As the election unfolds, stars have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts, here's what they've said:

“Y’all it’s almost over. We can ignore this idiot and change the nuclear codes in the not too distant future,” tweeted EGOT-winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) John Legend on Wednesday. “We’ve still got big problems (the f--king senate!) but we’re very close to crossing this gargantuan one off the list. Count the votes.”

Rob Reiner tweeted: "President Biden. Sounds good."

Actress-turned-activist and frequent Trump critic Alyssa Milano also shared in her excitement as network decision desk workers called Biden a winner in the Badger State.

“BOOM. Thanks you Wisconsin,” Milano tweeted after the race there was called in favor of the former vice president.

In response to an article, which headline reads: "Joe Biden Is on Track to Win the Electoral College," Debra Messing wrote, "YES HE IS!!! A record turnout, an enthusiasm never seen before, and when the last vote is counted we will celebrate President #Biden and VicePresident #Harris!"

After Biden spoke on Wednesday, John Cusack said: "You just heard the first statement of 46 th president Won’t it be nice to have a person who is NOT insane in office ? My god."

Meanwhile, comedian and actor Billy Eichner called the current state of the Senate race “such a shame” and expressed his disapproval of the re-election of Republican Sen. Susan Collins in a critical count for the balance of power.

“We could’ve gotten so much done. Maine, what were you thinking?” he wrote. “Susan Collins?? That’s just an awful decision. She’s the WORST!”

Forbes reported that Democrats pumped more than $400 million into campaigns designed to unseat Republicans in major Senate races, but came up short as Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and Joni Ernst all came away victorious in addition to Collins.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Dylan O'Brien said: "WI / AZ all but locked up. MI lead now as well. Closing the gap in GA and PA... Absentee ballots to the rescue. This trend is real. And will continue to flip key states.

"Not only is Trump as good as gone, he might get spanked on his way out. Now we need the Senate," O'Brien added.

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi also tweeted early Wednesday that the Biden-Harris campaign was "gonna win this thing," as well as noting her “important takeaways” to rally those favoring the ticket.

“We had the largest voter turnout in 120 years, even during a pandemic. Trump *once again* lost the popular vote by millions,” she wrote, adding, “Biden carried the youth vote (under 29, aka *the future*)in even larger numbers than Obama in 2008. We’re gonna win this thing.”

Additionally, a number of celebrities including Elizabeth Banks and Rihanna urged the country to “Count all the votes!” with the Fenty Beauty founder adding, “we’ll wait.”

The Michigan and Wisconsin calls put Biden just six electoral votes away from the presidency.

Expressing confidence in his chances, during a press conference on Wednesday, Biden said that "it's clear that we're winning enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency" even as millions of votes are still being counted and the 2020 presidential election between him and Trump hinges on a handful of battleground states.

Biden did not claim victory in the presidential race, but expressed strong confidence in his electoral vote path.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign announced legal action in Pennsylvania, including an attempt to stop counting ballots in the Keystone State. The Trump campaign also said it would take similar action in Michigan.

Celebs backing Trump have also recently took to Twitter, holding strong to the belief that President Trump will be reelected.

