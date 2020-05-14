Disney releases 'Frozen' video with Josh Gad's Olaf singing about togetherness amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Josh Gad reprised his role from the “Frozen” movies to share a song titled “I Am With You” meant to comfort people in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The song was released by Disney Animation on Twitter Wednesday and features Gad’s character, the loveable snowman Olaf, looking at the empty streets of the kingdom while he stays at home in Arendelle palace. Depressed by the lack of people to talk to, Olaf pens a letter that he gleefully sings to his absent friends.

"I am with you with this letter / I am with you with this song / I am with you when you laugh at something silly I did wrong / Who cares about our whereabouts / I'm here and you are there/ But I'm with you / And I care," he sings.

TRAVELING AMID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As he continues, a montage of famous Disney animation clips plays over the lyrics, reminding viewers of the characters that are with them during the quarantine.

“Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours. “I Am With You” Music and Lyrics Written at Home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at Home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments,” the accompanying tweet from Disney reads.

HOW DO YOU TREAT CORONAVIRUS?

Gad retweeted the video with a message of his own that read: “I am so unbelievably grateful to share this message with all of you. This song written by the incredible team behind all of the songs in “Frozen,” @Lyrikris10 and Bobby Lopez & written by Dan Abraham under the supervision of @alittlejelee is a love letter to all of you from us.”

As clips play, the song continues with lyrics about being together while still physically separated.

"I wish there was a looking glass that we could see each other through / Maybe one day they'll discover it / And you'll see me and I'll see you," Olaf sings. "But 'till they do / I am with you with this music / I am with you with this rhyme / I am with you if you need me / Any moment / Any time / I am with you / And you're with me."

The video concludes with Olaf asking Gail, the elemental spirit of the wind depicted in “Frozen 2,” to please deliver the letter for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ll see you soon,” Olaf concludes.