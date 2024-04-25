Josh Duggar's cousin wishes 'absolute torture' for him during prison sentence

Amy Duggar King hopes her cousin, Josh Duggar, is anything but comfortable during his 12½-year prison sentence.

The disgraced reality television star was convicted on child pornography charges in 2021. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum was originally given a release date of Aug. 12, 2032, but in March 2023, Duggar's records showed his release date was pushed to Oct. 2, 2032.

In an interview with People, Amy said, "I hope every day there is absolute torture for him. I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.

"He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term. I hope he messes up again," added Amy, who has one son.

Duggar appeared alongside his father, mother, nine brothers and nine sisters on the TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting," from 2008 to 2015.

Allegations against Duggar date to 2006, when authorities received a tip from a family friend that accused him of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. However, the investigation ended after it was determined the statute of limitations had passed on any possible charges.

The allegations reemerged in 2015, leading to the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar later apologized for marital infidelity and a pornography addiction and sought treatment.

"I have not spoken to him, and I will not. I will not," Amy told the outlet. "When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back. I just think there's no coming back."

Josh shares seven children with his wife, Anna Duggar, who Amy also has not contacted since Duggar's prison sentence began. Amy told People she saw Anna at a funeral in 2023, and the pair exchanged a few words.

"That was the last time. I wasn't really expecting to see anyone there, and I was shocked to see her. I just looked at her and I said, 'Anna,' and she was like, 'I just need space.' That's all she said to me," Amy said.

"I understand. I can't speak for Anna, and I'm not going to try. But I can't imagine what she has to deal with internally, let alone out for the world to see. It's heartbreaking in every direction, and I just respected the fact that she needed space and I didn't try to push any further."

Amy said she "wanted to say a whole lot" but understood a funeral service was not the time or place.

"It was a ceremony, a viewing actually, at a funeral. And, yeah, it wasn't the right timing. And I didn't want to make [a] scene. And I didn't want to do that or draw attention to anything and clearly respect her, so I didn't.

"But if you ask me, I think she is mad. I do. I think she's just really, really mad."