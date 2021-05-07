Anna Duggar should have divorced Josh Duggar years ago, source says

Just days before Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, his wife, Anna Duggar, announced to the world that she's pregnant with their seventh child.

She later defended her husband of 12 years, telling critics he's a "diligent worker" after questions about the couple's finances were raised. On April 29, U.S. Marshals would assist in the arrest of Josh, 33, who has since pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Sources tell Fox News that while Josh's latest criminal development must be "sad" for Anna, 32, she should have ended her marriage to the disgraced TLC star years ago.

"Anna should have divorced Josh after he admitted to cheating," said the source, who also recalled his past confession of infidelity in 2015, the same year his molestation scandal came to light.

JOSH DUGGAR’S WIFE ANNA DEFENDED REALITY STAR AS A ‘DILIGENT WORKER’ IN DAYS LEADING UP TO HIS FEDERAL ARREST

"On one hand, it seems obvious that Anna should have divorced Josh, but it's easy to stay in a marriage too long. It appears she is a little brainwashed. I definitely don't think she should continue to have kids with him," the source further claimed.

On Thursday, Josh was released from the Washington County Detention Center. Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock ordered Josh, 33, confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian during his release and prohibited him from any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial on the child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors cited Josh's admitted molestation as a sign that he was a danger to the community. Comstock said that, during his release, he could have contact with his children only with his wife present. But the judge said Josh could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

JOSH DUGGAR RELEASED FROM JAIL AS HE AWAITS CHILD PORN TRIAL

The source further claimed that Anna should place her six children in counseling if she hasn't already amid Josh's alleged crimes.

A separate insider familiar with the Duggar family said Anna is both "guilty" and a "victim" of "association" to her husband.

"You can have guilt by association and at the same time be a victim of association," the source claimed, adding, "It will always now lean a little more towards being guilty by association."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Federal authorities said they began investigating after a Little Rock police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer investigators traced to Duggar. A federal Homeland Security agent testified pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Agent Gerald Faulkner said multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A monitoring program that sent reports to Anna about his activity had been installed on the computer, but the images and videos were downloaded after software had been installed that allowed him to download them without being monitored, Faulkner said.

An attorney for Josh and reps for the Duggar family did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.