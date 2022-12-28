Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dead at 31

Musician Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, the grandson of reggae superstar Bob Marley, is dead at 31.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, confirmed the news via Twitter.

He wrote in part, "My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.

"May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other."

While an official cause of death has yet to be made public, WZPP Radio in Miami shared that Marley had been found in his car and allegedly passed away from an asthma attack.

Marley was born in Jamaica to Stephen Marley, also a notable Jamaican musician, but moved to Florida later in his life. He attended Miami Dade College and studied studio engineering.

Per his Instagram, his last performance was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 13.

In 2014, Marley released his first EP titled "Comfortable." In 2021, he released "Eternal."

Marley leaves behind a wife, Qiara, and daughter, Sunshine.

Following his death, fans and admirers flooded Marley's comment section on Instagram, including house musician Gordo.

He simply wrote, "Legend."

