Stars we've lost in 2022

A photo gallery of the beloved celebrities lost in 2022

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
  • Joan Copeland
    Image 1 of 22

    Broadway star Joan Copeland died on Jan. 4 at her home in New York City. She was 99 years old at the time of her death. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 22

    29-year-old actress Kim Mi-Soo passed away suddenly on Jan. 5. (Shutterstock)

  • Image 3 of 22

    Peter Bogdanovich died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. He was 82 at the time. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

  • Sidney Poitier
    Image 4 of 22

    Sidney Poitier died from cardiopulmonary failure on Jan. 6. Dementia and prostate cancer were also contributing causes. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

  • Image 5 of 22

    Sinead O'Connor's son was reported dead on Jan. 7 after going missing in Ireland. Shane O'Connor died at the age of 17. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for amfAR)

  • Image 6 of 22

    Marilyn Bergman died Jan. 8 at her home. The songwriter's cause of death was respiratory failure. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

  • Michael Lang
    Image 7 of 22

    Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang died from a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Jan. 8. ((Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images))

  • Bob Saget
    Image 8 of 22

    Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. The comedian had just performed for a sold-out crowd hours before his death. (Steve Jennings/WireImage)

  • Image 9 of 22

    TV star Dwayne Hickman died due to complications from Parkinson's disease. He passed away on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. (The Hickman Family Archives)

  • Image 10 of 22

    Opera singer Maria Ewing died Jan. 9 at the age of 71. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

  • James Mtume
    Image 11 of 22

    James Mtume died at the age of 76 on Jan. 9. His daughter confirmed his death on social media at the time. ((Photo by David Corio/Redferns))

  • Ronnie Spector
    Image 12 of 22

    Ronnie Spector died on Jan. 12 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her family. She was 78. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

  • Image 13 of 22

    'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis died at the age of 34 on Jan. 11. His death was announced on social media by his high school wrestling coach. (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Image 14 of 22

    Country music broadcaster Ralph Emery passed away from natural causes at the Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville on Jan. 15. (AP Photo/Jeff Adkins, File)

  • Image 15 of 22

    Dallas Frazier died at the age of 82 on Jan. 14. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

  • Image 16 of 22

    Former '16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer died at the age 26 in January of 2022. (Instagram)

  • Image 17 of 22

    Former Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley died Jan. 18 at a hospital in White Plains, New York. He was 73. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

  • Image 18 of 22

    Actress Yvette Mimieux passed away in her sleep due to natural causes on Jan. 17. She had just turned 80 years old. (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

  • Image 19 of 22

    French actor Gaspard Ulliel died Jan. 19 after being in a tragic ski accident. He was 37. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

  • Image 20 of 22

    German actor Hardy Kruger died 'suddenly and unexpectedly' on Jan. 19 at the age of 93. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP,file)

  • Image 21 of 22

    Musician Meat Loaf died at the age of 74 on Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

  • Image 22 of 22

    Comedian Louie Anderson died due to complications from cancer on Jan. 21. He was 68. (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop)

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

