Jon Gosselin hit weight loss roadblock after shedding 50 pounds

Jon Gosselin put his health at the forefront of his mind this year and dropped more than 50 lbs.

He switched up his eating habits, began a new gym routine, and started semaglutide injections, but once he ran out of the weight-loss shots due to a shortage of medication, the pounds almost instantly crept back up.

While Gosselin wasn't expecting such a sudden change in his weight after only a few weeks off the drug, the former reality star blamed his poor eating habits for the fluctuation, and is now relying on alternative treatments to help assist in his weight-loss goals.

"I ran out of semaglutide about seven weeks ago," Gosselin told Fox News Digital. "I couldn't inject, I couldn't do anything. So I was just hitting the gym real hard. But I noticed, like I was getting more bloat in my belly and stuff like that, and I was obviously doing more cardio and trying to get rid of it."

Gosselin began taking the medication in February and by August discovered he couldn't obtain more semaglutide, which is commonly sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

"I gained weight back because, I mean, I was traveling. I was in Myrtle Beach, so I wasn't cooking. I was eating out, and I just didn't really want to rely on semaglutide either, because I can't be on it forever," Gosselin said. "The hardest thing with weight loss is maintaining that weight loss."

He noted how his lifestyle as a deejay contributed to unique eating habits. "I get hungry around 3 a.m. when I'm driving home, and with the semaglutide, it helped suppress that appetite. So I wasn't eating past like 8 p.m. I was maintaining my weight loss. You're not hungry at all," he said.

"When I came off semaglutide, you kind of started to fall back into that pattern a little bit, and I was traveling, so I couldn't maintain my regular schedule."

Gosselin turned to CellSound treatments to help his body "tighten up" and target visceral fat without any downtime in between. "I feel like my abs are tighter, like my skin is better," Gosselin said of the nonsurgical treatments.

The low-energy ultrasound device improves blood flow beneath the skin and can improve lymphatic drainage, which also improves collagen formation. Another bonus: treatments have been proven to reduce the fatty layer beneath the skin and sculpt healthy tissue, whether it's the face or the body.

"The most important thing is it's effective, but it also doesn't cause any inflammation, any injury," Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Nicholas Nikolov told Fox News Digital. "It does not kill the fat cells. Instead, it encourages them to release the lipids into the bloodstream. And there we have found that those lipids are used at a much higher rate and preferentially.

"So it's just not going to go someplace else. It ends up being used up. And you look better. You look thinner. It's not fat going from your stomach all of a sudden to your arms or thighs."

The treatments range anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes, with patients reporting a feeling of "electric stimulation."

Nikolov noted that he treats many patients who use semaglutide and have noticed loose tissue, a common side effect of weight loss. "The fact that we can improve tissue health and return it to a more youthful state, and all of a sudden you're not jiggling and hanging, it's exciting," Nikolov said.

Despite the recent weight gain, Gosselin is committed to getting back on track and is still proud of how far he has come on his journey.

"I think I lost 37% visceral fat in my abdomen, which is huge, and with my lifestyle change and my eating habits, my triglycerides, my HDL and my cholesterol is the best it's ever been, probably in 30 years," Gosselin said. "So that's more important, because heart healthy is way more important, and I have all of those problems in my family."

Earlier this year, Gosselin told Fox News Digital he "lost a ton of weight," and was finally feeling "really comfortable" in his own skin.

"It's kind of weird for me, because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. But I'm excited," he said of the chance to wear tank tops on the beach.

"I'm excited to perform and spend time with my kids, go to the pool and that kind of stuff. And, you know, it's been . . . it's been a totally different lifestyle change."

He added, "Physically, I was a slob, and I didn't care, and I hid from the public and ate," Gosselin said. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance. Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."

During a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Gosselin admitted, "I just want to get right for my kids and be healthy and be around."

Gosselin, 47, found fame nearly 15 years ago as one of the stars of TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which focused on his uniquely large family with one set of sextuplets and another set of twins.