Inside Kate Gosselin's life in North Carolina nearly two decades after rise to fame

Kate Gosselin may be most known for her time starring on "Jon & Kate Plus 8," but it seems like the mother of eight has opted to slow things down.

In January, Gosselin was spotted walking her dog near her North Carolina home. Kate was bundled up in gray sweatpants, a black puffer jacket and a beanie with gloves as she made her way around Lake Norman.

Gosselin's fluffy, white pup was leashed close to her as she walked around her waterfront property.

The New York Post reported Kate made the move from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2022. A source told the outlet at the time the reality television star is "very happy and at peace in her new downsized lifestyle."

Although Kate made the move just two years ago, the outlet reported she purchased a four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in 2018 for $750,000.

Here's a look at Kate's life over the years.

Divorce from Jon

In 2009, Kate and Jon Gosselin ended their marriage.

At the time, Jon and Kate and their eight children — twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — were all starring on the TLC Series "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

The couple announced their divorce in a broadcast episode of the show.

"Over the course of this weekend, Jon’s activities have left me no choice but to file legal procedures in order to protect myself and our children," Kate said in a statement, according to People magazine.

"While there are reasons why it was appropriate and necessary for me to initiate this proceeding, I do not wish to discuss those reasons at this time in the hope that all issues will be resolved amicably between Jon and myself. As always, my first priority remains our children."

The outlet reported Jon issued a statement of his own.

"This afternoon, Kate filed for divorce. Our kids are still my No. 1 priority. I love them and want to make sure they stay happy, healthy and safe. My job is being the best, most supportive and loving father that I can be to my kids, and not being married to Kate doesn’t change that," he said.

"This will be a difficult transition for all of us," Jon continued, "but Kate and I will work out a schedule that enables our kids to have plenty of quality time with both of us at home in Pennsylvania. In terms of my marriage, it’s no secret that the past six months or so have been very difficult for Kate and me. We are no different than other couples and parents who are facing a crossroads in their marriage. I am, of course, deeply saddened that we are divorcing."

Kate filed for divorce two months after allegations of Jon cheating dominated headlines.

At the time, Jon was photographed with Deanna Hummel. They both adamantly denied the cheating allegations.

Estranged relationship with Collin

In 2022, Collin, one of the sextuplets from "Jon and Kate Plus 8," told Entertainment Tonight his relationship with his mom was severed after he was sent to the Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute.

Jon previously said Kate sent Collin to the Philadelphia institution, and he removed Collin in 2018. The 19-year-old has lived with Jon since and announced that, after his high school graduation in 2023, he planned to join the Marines.

"After being there, I didn't have a relationship with her," Collin told the outlet. "Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down."

Collin told the outlet the pressure of his family being on a reality television show led to the estrangement with Kate.

"I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," he said. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family [and] more time to be in the public eye."

Reflecting on his upbringing, Collin shared that his childhood "was worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent.

"I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know? My mom had her own agenda, and I don’t know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot, and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot."

Collin revealed to the outlet he would like to have a relationship with Kate, who has since responded to her son's allegations, in the future.

"It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship," he said. "I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom. But I'm doing very well."

Relocating to North Carolina

Prior to moving to North Carolina in 2022, Kate lived in Pennsylvania.

According to the New York Post, Kate's 7,300-square-foot home sits on nearly 24 acres. The outlet also reported her 3,560-square-foot home in Pennsylvania had less than 1 acre.

The outlet reported in 2021 the Gosselin house, featured in "Kate Plus Eight," sold for $1.085 million.

It's rare to see Kate out and about in North Carolina.

Prior to being seen in January, Gosselin was spotted walking her dog and pumping gas in her new home state in 2022. The Sun reported she obtained her North Carolina Board of Nursing license in June 2021.

Prior to reality TV fame, she had been a labor and delivery nurse in Pennsylvania.

FOX's ‘Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

Kate appeared on the first episode of the first season of FOX's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in January 2023. On the show, she went through boot camp-style physical training and challenges, but she withdrew early in the competition due to a medical issue.

Gosselin was falling backward into water from a helicopter with her co-stars.

"I landed right on my neck, and I screamed when I landed because it was absolute ridiculous pain," she told People last year. "Then, at some point, I started feeling nauseous, and I was dry heaving over the edge into the water.

"Everyone by then on the cast was like, 'I think you should probably say something.' I was like, 'No,' because I knew if I said something I was going to ... well, I didn't know I was going to be out. So, I braved through it and it just kept getting worse."

The injury ultimately led her to leave the show.

"It took me so long to get over that," she told the outlet. "I still don't think I am. Because I really wanted to challenge myself."

Gosselin's appearance on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" was her first reality television appearance since "Kate Plus Date" in 2019. The six-episode show aired for one season. "Kate Plus Date" showcased Kate's dating journey a decade after her divorce from Jon.