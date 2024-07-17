Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Reality star Jon Gosselin shows off dramatic weight loss in shirtless selfies

'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star's weight loss program included semaglutide, a generic form of Ozempic

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Jon Gosselin offers Alec Baldwin advice on new reality TV career Video

Jon Gosselin offers Alec Baldwin advice on new reality TV career

Former reality star Jon Gosselin told Fox News Digital that Oscar-winner Alec Baldwin should think twice about putting his family on television.

Jon Gosselin dropped the weight — and his shirt — just in time to enjoy the summer.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star showed off his new body in a shirtless selfie shared with Fox News Digital after embarking on a health and wellness routine earlier this year.

Gosselin, 47, told Fox News Digital in June that he has lost "a ton of weight," and confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the total amount is more than 50 pounds. 

REALITY TV DAD JON GOSSELIN 'LOST A TON OF WEIGHT'

Reality star Jon Gosselin poses in the mirror for shirtless selfies.

Jon Gosselin shared before-and-after photos of his weight-loss success story. (Jon Gosselin)

Earlier this year, Gosselin revealed he lost 32 pounds in two months after he began taking the weight loss drug semaglutide, a generic form of Ozempic. 

"Thanks to Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's health and wellness program, I've done some CellSound therapy — which evaporates your visceral fat and tightens your skin up. It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.

JON GOSSELIN TELLS ALEC BALDWIN REALITY TV IS A BAD IDEA: ‘RUN THE OTHER WAY’

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all. It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. But I'm excited."

Reality star Jon Gosselin before weight loss

Gosselin said before he started his health program he was "a slob" and "never went to the gym." (Jon Gosselin)

Reality TV star Jon Gosselin poses in shirtless mirror selfie

Jon says his weight loss has "totally changed" his life. (Jon Gosselin)

Jon Gosselin crosses arms next to cellsound treatment machine.

Jon Gosselin used CellSound therapy treatments for weight loss. (Jon Gosselin)

"I'm excited to perform and spend time with my kids, go to the pool and that kind of stuff. And, you know, it's been… it's been a totally different lifestyle change."

WATCH: JON GOSSELIN FINALLY FEELS COMFORTABLE IN HIS OWN SKIN AFTER DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS 

Jon Gosselin feels 'really comfortable' in his own skin after losing a 'ton of weight' Video
Reality star Jon Gosselin chats with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center CEOs

Jon Gosselin chatted with the CEO’s of The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Dan Holtz and Devin Haman at the Sundance Film Festival in January. (Jon Gosselin)

Gosselin, who's now touring the country as a successful DJ, spent years trying to put the mental and physical stress of being on reality television in the past. He found fame nearly 15 years ago as one of the stars of TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which focused on his uniquely large family with one set of sextuplets and another set of twins.

"It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more."

— Jon Gosselin

"Jon & Kate Plus 8″ aired on TLC from 2007 until 2009, when the former couple divorced. One year later, the show was rebranded as "Kate Plus 8," which ran until 2017.

With love in his life and imminent plans to propose to girlfriend Stephanie, Jon's been focused on reclaiming his health as of late.

Reality star Jon Gosselin spins music at turntable.

Gosselin turned his love for music into a focal point of his life and became a DJ who performs at major events around the country. (Jon Gosselin)

Reality star Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie smile for a photo.

Jon Gosselin has big plans for the future with his girlfriend Stephanie. (Jon Gosselin)

"Physically, I was a slob, and I didn't care, and I hid from the public and ate," Gosselin said. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance. Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."

