Reality star Jon Gosselin shows off dramatic weight loss in shirtless selfies

Jon Gosselin dropped the weight — and his shirt — just in time to enjoy the summer.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star showed off his new body in a shirtless selfie shared with Fox News Digital after embarking on a health and wellness routine earlier this year.

Gosselin, 47, told Fox News Digital in June that he has lost "a ton of weight," and confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the total amount is more than 50 pounds.

Earlier this year, Gosselin revealed he lost 32 pounds in two months after he began taking the weight loss drug semaglutide , a generic form of Ozempic.

"Thanks to Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's health and wellness program, I've done some CellSound therapy — which evaporates your visceral fat and tightens your skin up. It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more," he exclusively told Fox News Digital.

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all. It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. But I'm excited."

"I'm excited to perform and spend time with my kids, go to the pool and that kind of stuff. And, you know, it's been… it's been a totally different lifestyle change."

Gosselin, who's now touring the country as a successful DJ, spent years trying to put the mental and physical stress of being on reality television in the past. He found fame nearly 15 years ago as one of the stars of TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which focused on his uniquely large family with one set of sextuplets and another set of twins.

"Jon & Kate Plus 8″ aired on TLC from 2007 until 2009, when the former couple divorced. One year later, the show was rebranded as "Kate Plus 8," which ran until 2017.

With love in his life and imminent plans to propose to girlfriend Stephanie, Jon's been focused on reclaiming his health as of late.

"Physically, I was a slob, and I didn't care, and I hid from the public and ate," Gosselin said. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance. Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center ."