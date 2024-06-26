Reality TV dad Jon Gosselin 'lost a ton of weight'

Jon Gosselin prioritized his mental and physical health this year, and the payoff has been astounding.

The "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star spent years trying to put the stress of being on reality television in the past, but with love in his life and summer in full gear, Gosselin's finally looking forward to enjoying the simple things, like wearing a tank top on the beach without fear.

"This summer, I'm just deejaying at the beach in multiple locations," Gosselin exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I lost a ton of weight.

"Thanks to Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and their weight loss plan, I've done some CellSound therapy, which evaporates your visceral fat and tightens your skin up. It's just like a whole new me. And, you know, I bought my first tank top a couple of months ago, and now I have a couple more.

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, wearing just a tank top or no shirt at all," Gosselin added. "It's kind of weird for me because I've always been very conscientious of my weight and my appearance outside of my house. But I'm excited.

"I'm excited to perform and spend time with my kids, go to the pool and that kind of stuff. And, you know, it's been … it's been a totally different lifestyle change."

Mark Rodriguez, CEO of CellSound Aesthetics, told Fox News Digital that the patented ElectroSonic Resonance (ESR) technology is a pure regenerative alternative and uses non-focused ultrasound technology combined with advanced electric fields to penetrate beneath the skin to restore natural beauty.

"We have to have something that's bio-friendly and organic," Rodriguez said of CellSound. "We get the fat cells to open up, leak out their fatty content, which is fatty acids, and we put a very significant energy demand on the localized area while we're doing that. We actually burn over half of the fatty leakage as fuel. So it's safe."

The treatments range anywhere from 20-40 minutes, with patients reporting a feeling of "electric stimulation." Rodriguez said it's "like a warm tissue heated massage."

Gosselin, 47, found fame nearly 15 years ago as one of the stars of TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which focused on his uniquely large family with one set of sextuplets and another set of twins.

"Jon & Kate Plus 8″ aired on TLC from 2007 until 2009, when the former couple divorced. One year later, the show was rebranded as "Kate Plus 8," which ran until 2017. Gosselin admitted that reality TV took a toll on his physical and mental well-being.

"Physically, I was a slob, and I didn't care, and I hid from the public and ate," Gosselin said. "I never went to the gym, and I never really cared about my physical appearance. Now it's, you know, I changed my life around and totally changed my life with working out and diet and exercise and working with Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center."

Earlier this year, Gosselin revealed he lost 32 pounds in two months after he began taking the weight loss drug semaglutide, the generic form of Ozempic.

"You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago," Gosselin told Page Six. "I feel amazing. Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time.

"It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking, and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating. I was able to really refocus my diet that way," he explained. "I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner."

Now that he's committed to a healthy lifestyle, Jon's very much looking forward to his future with his girlfriend of two years, Stephanie. He admitted he has "bigger plans" that are "absolutely happening soon-ish."

"We're very open," Jon said. "My relationship is. There's no secrets."