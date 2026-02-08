Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt, and Jay-Z lead star-studded Hollywood takeover at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara

Seahawks fan Chris Pratt joined Patriots supporter Jon Bon Jovi on the field to introduce teams before kickoff at Levi's Stadium

By Sarah Sotoodeh , Larry Fink , Lori A Bashian Fox News
Hollywood's biggest stars descended upon Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl LX — where the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the New England Patriots.

Patriots fan Jon Bon Jovi and Seattle Seahawks fan Chris Pratt hit the field on Sunday to introduce their teams ahead of the game.

Also appearing on the field was rapper Jay-Z, who brought his eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whom he shares with wife Beyoncé.

Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt and Jay-Z at Super Bowl LX.

Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt and Jay-Z at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Chris Graythen/Getty Images; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Travis Scott, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Roger Federer were spotted on the field early — prior to the big game on Sunday.

Billie Joe Armstrong performed with his band Green Day as part of the opening ceremony.

Coco Jones, Brandi Carlile and Charlie Puth also performed.

Logan Paul and Flavor Flav were photographed in their suites while Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Adam Sandler made their way to their respective suites.

Rob Lowe was also spotted during the pre-game festivities.

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi, who is a huge Patriots fan, on the field ahead of the game. The rock star introduced the team onto the field.

Jon Bon Jovi at the Super Bowl.

Jon Bon Jovi on the field Sunday. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt, who introduced the Seattle Seahawks on the field, attended the game with his son Jack, 13.

Chris Pratt with his son.

Chris Pratt and his son Jack introduced the Seattle Seahawks onto the field. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jay-Z 

Jay-Z walked the field with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z with his daughter at the Super Bowl.

Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the field.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady appeared in the pregame ceremony, honoring NFL greats. 

Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Tom Brady at the Super Bowl.

Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, and Tom Brady joke around during pregame festivities for Super Bowl LX. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Logan Paul

Logan Paul pictured in a suite before the game, chatting with a pal.

Logan Paul at the Super Bowl.

Logan Paul is seen during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Roger Federer

Tennis pro Roger Federer arrived on the field prior to the start of the game.

Roger Federer wearing black at the Super Bowl.

Roger Federer looks on from the field prior to Super Bowl LX game. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Travis Scott

Travis Scott was on the field Sunday wearing a Chanel top with layers of diamond jewelry.

Travis Scott at the Super Bowl.

Travis Scott is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of Super Bowl LX. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day took to the field on Sunday ahead of the game. He also performed on stage with his Green Day bandmates, as part of the opening ceremony of the Super Bowl. Green Day performed Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and American Idiot.

Billie Joe Armstrong at the Super Bowl.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day looks on the field. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav sat in a suite with Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, Ty Dolla Sign, Carlacia Grant and Austin Rosen.

Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, Ty Dolla Sign, Flavor Flav, Carlacia Grant and Austin Rosen

Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, Ty Dolla Sign, Flavor Flav, Carlacia Grant and Austin Rosen in a suite at the game. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital spoke to Guy Fieri on Sunday at his event — Guy Flavortown Tailgate – ahead of the Super Bowl. 

"Before I started coming to the Super Bowl I was always the guy that threw the big party at the house and always had the best food. And now getting a chance to come here and put on the Flavortown Tailgate, it takes it to the next level," he said.

"Not everybody gets to go to the Super Bowl, so we’re trying to create an experience here so everybody can feel that energy and feel the enthusiasm that goes on, and as you can see with all the great sponsors and all the great support — we got 15,000 fans showing up. 3,000… 3,500 veterans and first responders to get their tickets first," Fieri added.

"This is it, man. This is celebrating… I think the greatest game in the world… the pinnacle of sports, so it’s going to be a good time," Fieri said.

GUY FIERI CHAMPIONS VETERANS AND MILITARY WHO "KEEP THIS COUNTRY FREE" IN EXCHANGE WITH KEVIN COSTNER

At the Saturday night Fanatics bash, Fox News Digital caught up with Jamie Foxx, who said he was looking forward to Bad Bunny.

The actor explained that he saw the artist in concert two years ago: "Man, when I saw Bad Bunny at concert, I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I ain't speak no Spanish. But I had a ball, I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’"

At the Fanatics party on Friday, Fieri was interrupted by actor Kevin Costner during an interview with Fox News Digital, and the two bonded about their shared passion for giving back to veterans and first responders.

"I heard you do this amazing program down in Santa Barbara for veterans and first responders, and I’ve heard a bunch of my buddies talk about that you and I are supposed to collaborate," Fieri told Costner.

Guy Fieri and Kevin Costner having a conversation.

Guy Fieri and Kevin Costner at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 7, 2026, in San Francisco, California. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

He went on to call Costner "the real deal" for what he does for veterans and first responders, adding that he "want[s] to help out because we gotta celebrate all the people that keep this country free."

Fieri said the motto for the Guy Fieri Foundation is "serving those who serve us."

"So we go around, when there’s a disaster, all we do is feed first responders," he said. "And then, when we don’t have disasters, we just go around the country and just recognize all the first responders and veterans. Go to veterans’ homes, go to military bases, and so forth. So I’ve heard about your program that you do down in Santa Barbara. I would love to do it."

Kendall Jenner attended the pre-Super Bowl bash, as well as Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Jon Bon Jovi, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Vergara and more.

Kendall Jenner at a Super Bowl party.

Kendall Jenner at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco (Fanatics)

On what she is looking forward to most for Super Bowl weekend, Alix Earle told Fox News Digital while at the Madden Bowl Party on Friday: "Bad Bunny. I’m so excited to see Bad Bunny. I’m freaking out."

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber attended the SI The Party Presented by Draft Kings on Saturday.

Other celebrities in attendance include Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Travis and Jason Kelce, Kane Brown, Madelyn Cline, Alix Earle and more.

Zac Efron was spotted attending the Raising Cane’s pre-Super Bowl LX party with America’s Got Talent alum Angelina Green.

Earle and Brady were seen together at a private pre-Super Bowl party, according to TMZ — after they were first seen together during New Year’s Eve.

Celebrities partying.

Justin Bieber, Travis Scott pictured at the SI The Party Presented by Draft Kings on Saturday. (Medium Rare)

Molly Sims chatted with Fox News Digital about her time as a Sports Illustrated model while attending the SI Swimsuit’s "Under the Swimfluence" special with SiriusXM on Friday.

On her most memorable SI moments: "Falling off a horse, being in a river so cold I couldn’t move, modeling in a wheel barrel, Argentina my room almost burning down because a log fell out of my fireplace. Wearing a $100 million bikini that I wanted it to be $150 million to cover more… probably, yeah," she said with a smile.

