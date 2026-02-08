Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt, and Jay-Z lead star-studded Hollywood takeover at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood's biggest stars descended upon Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California for Super Bowl LX — where the Seattle Seahawks are taking on the New England Patriots.

Patriots fan Jon Bon Jovi and Seattle Seahawks fan Chris Pratt hit the field on Sunday to introduce their teams ahead of the game.

Also appearing on the field was rapper Jay-Z, who brought his eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, whom he shares with wife Beyoncé.

Travis Scott, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Roger Federer were spotted on the field early — prior to the big game on Sunday.

Billie Joe Armstrong performed with his band Green Day as part of the opening ceremony.

Coco Jones, Brandi Carlile and Charlie Puth also performed.

Logan Paul and Flavor Flav were photographed in their suites while Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Adam Sandler made their way to their respective suites.

Rob Lowe was also spotted during the pre-game festivities.

Jon Bon Jovi, who is a huge Patriots fan, on the field ahead of the game. The rock star introduced the team onto the field.

Chris Pratt, who introduced the Seattle Seahawks on the field, attended the game with his son Jack, 13.

Jay-Z walked the field with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Tom Brady appeared in the pregame ceremony, honoring NFL greats.

Logan Paul pictured in a suite before the game, chatting with a pal.

Tennis pro Roger Federer arrived on the field prior to the start of the game.

Travis Scott was on the field Sunday wearing a Chanel top with layers of diamond jewelry.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day took to the field on Sunday ahead of the game. He also performed on stage with his Green Day bandmates, as part of the opening ceremony of the Super Bowl. Green Day performed Holiday, Boulevard of Broken Dreams and American Idiot.

Flavor Flav sat in a suite with Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation Entertainment, Ty Dolla Sign, Carlacia Grant and Austin Rosen.

Fox News Digital spoke to Guy Fieri on Sunday at his event — Guy Flavortown Tailgate – ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Before I started coming to the Super Bowl I was always the guy that threw the big party at the house and always had the best food. And now getting a chance to come here and put on the Flavortown Tailgate, it takes it to the next level," he said.

"Not everybody gets to go to the Super Bowl, so we’re trying to create an experience here so everybody can feel that energy and feel the enthusiasm that goes on, and as you can see with all the great sponsors and all the great support — we got 15,000 fans showing up. 3,000… 3,500 veterans and first responders to get their tickets first," Fieri added.

"This is it, man. This is celebrating… I think the greatest game in the world… the pinnacle of sports, so it’s going to be a good time," Fieri said.

GUY FIERI CHAMPIONS VETERANS AND MILITARY WHO "KEEP THIS COUNTRY FREE" IN EXCHANGE WITH KEVIN COSTNER

At the Saturday night Fanatics bash, Fox News Digital caught up with Jamie Foxx, who said he was looking forward to Bad Bunny.

The actor explained that he saw the artist in concert two years ago: "Man, when I saw Bad Bunny at concert, I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I ain't speak no Spanish. But I had a ball, I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’"

At the Fanatics party on Friday, Fieri was interrupted by actor Kevin Costner during an interview with Fox News Digital, and the two bonded about their shared passion for giving back to veterans and first responders.

"I heard you do this amazing program down in Santa Barbara for veterans and first responders, and I’ve heard a bunch of my buddies talk about that you and I are supposed to collaborate," Fieri told Costner.

He went on to call Costner "the real deal" for what he does for veterans and first responders, adding that he "want[s] to help out because we gotta celebrate all the people that keep this country free."

Fieri said the motto for the Guy Fieri Foundation is "serving those who serve us."

"So we go around, when there’s a disaster, all we do is feed first responders," he said. "And then, when we don’t have disasters, we just go around the country and just recognize all the first responders and veterans . Go to veterans’ homes, go to military bases, and so forth. So I’ve heard about your program that you do down in Santa Barbara. I would love to do it."

Kendall Jenner attended the pre-Super Bowl bash, as well as Tom Brady, Alix Earle, Jon Bon Jovi, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Vergara and more.

On what she is looking forward to most for Super Bowl weekend, Alix Earle told Fox News Digital while at the Madden Bowl Party on Friday: "Bad Bunny. I’m so excited to see Bad Bunny. I’m freaking out."

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber attended the SI The Party Presented by Draft Kings on Saturday.

Other celebrities in attendance include Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, Travis and Jason Kelce, Kane Brown, Madelyn Cline, Alix Earle and more.

Zac Efron was spotted attending the Raising Cane’s pre-Super Bowl LX party with America’s Got Talent alum Angelina Green.

Earle and Brady were seen together at a private pre-Super Bowl party, according to TMZ — after they were first seen together during New Year’s Eve.

Molly Sims chatted with Fox News Digital about her time as a Sports Illustrated model while attending the SI Swimsuit’s "Under the Swimfluence" special with SiriusXM on Friday.

On her most memorable SI moments: "Falling off a horse, being in a river so cold I couldn’t move, modeling in a wheel barrel, Argentina my room almost burning down because a log fell out of my fireplace. Wearing a $100 million bikini that I wanted it to be $150 million to cover more… probably, yeah," she said with a smile.