Green Day frontman tells ICE agents to 'quit that s----y job' at Super Bowl party performance

Many conservatives are concerned about Bad Bunny's presence at the Super Bowl, but they may have their focus on the wrong musical guest.

Green Day, who is set to perform before the Super Bowl, played at a pre-game party on Friday night at Pier 29 in San Francisco where he made a strong statement against ICE agents.

"To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your s----y-ass job. Quit that s----y job you have," frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said during the show.

"Because when this is over — and it will be over at some point in time — Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad f-----g habit. Come on this side of the line."

Armstrong also said a performance "goes out to Minneapolis" amid the protests and shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. He also changed lyrics of "Holiday" from "the representative from California has the floor" to "the representative from Epstein Island has the floor."

Armstrong has been critical of the president in the past. He has likened Trump to Hitler and the band frequently changes the line "I’m not part of a redneck agenda" from their 2004 hit "American Idiot" to "I’m not part of the MAGA agenda" in more recent live performances.

"I’m anti-them," Trump told the New York Post of the performers. "I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible."

Bad Bunny, the halftime performer, has also been criticized by Trump.

"I don’t know who he is," Trump told Newsmax of the choice last fall. "I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Bad Bunny said last fall he decided to do his residency show in his native Puerto Rico and didn't book any U.S. dates on his tour over fears his fans would be detained by ICE agents.

