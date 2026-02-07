Guy Fieri champions veterans and military who 'keep this country free' in exchange with Kevin Costner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guy Fieri recognizes the country's true heroes.

When speaking with Fox News Digital at the Fanatics party ahead of Super Bowl LX, the 58-year-old "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star was interrupted by actor Kevin Costner, and the two bonded about their shared passion toward giving back to veterans and first responders.

"I heard you do this amazing program down in Santa Barbara for veterans and first responders, and I’ve heard a bunch of my buddies talk about that you and I are supposed to collaborate," Fieri told Costner.

He went on to call Costner "the real deal" for what he does for veterans and first responders, adding that he "want[s] to help out because we gotta celebrate all the people that keep this country free."

Fieri told Fox News Digital and Costner that the motto of his Guy Fieri Foundation is "serving those who serve us."

"So we go around, when there’s a disaster, all we do is feed first responders," he said of his foundation. "And then, when we don’t have disasters, we just go around the country and just recognize all the first responders and veterans. Go to veterans’ homes, go to military bases, and so forth. So I’ve heard about your program that you do down in Santa Barbara. I would love to do it."

Costner is an executive board member of One805, a non-profit organization which was formed following the wildfires and mudslides which devastated Santa Barbara County in 2018, in order to "to strengthen and sustain the readiness, safety, and resilience" of first responders.

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor has hosted One805LIVE!, one of the organization's biggest fundraising events, at his ocean side estate in Summerland for many years.

"I get way too much credit for doing way too little," Costner told Fieri. "But yeah, we kind of highlighted those men and women."

"Freedom ain’t free," Fieri replied.

Fieri previously spoke to Fox News Digital about the importance of honoring this country's veterans and first responders, saying "there's just not enough done" for them and that everyday citizens should give more "attention" to the military and veterans.

"We should be celebrating our veterans and our active military and our first responders every single day in this country," Fieri said.

"They're unsung heroes," he added.

