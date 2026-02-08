Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Ex-NFL star wants Bad Bunny to 'unite people with music' during Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny will be the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Larry Fink Fox News
Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III hopes Bad Bunny's halftime show unites fans Video

Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III hopes Bad Bunny's halftime show unites fans

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tells Fox News Digital he's not worried about Bad Bunny making a political statement.

Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer has sparked reactions across the board ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Puerto Rican Grammy Award-winning artist has been outspoken against Trump administration policies, specifically the use of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents targeting illegal immigrants.

Bad Bunny at the Apple Music Halftime Show interview

Bad Bunny speaks on stage at the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on Feb. 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier in the week that he believed Bad Bunny understood the platform that comes with the halftime show and was hopeful that the artist would unite fans rather than cause more division. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III shared the same sentiments.

"One thing I know Bad Bunny can do is that he can all make us tap our feet and shake our booties. I want him to go out there and unite people with music," he told Fox News Digital on Saturday night ahead of Sports Illustrated’s Super Bowl party. "Music we can all dance to it and enjoy. So, I’m looking forward to the performance. I’m not worried about the politics. I’m not worried about any statements. Just have a good time and do what you’re supposed to do, uniting the world around something that is eternal. Music is the heartbeat of the world."

ANTI-TRUMP PERFORMERS LITTER SUPER BOWL LX IN CALIFORNIA

Logan Paul clearly not excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show Video

Logan Paul was a bit curt.

"No!" he told Fox News Digital when asked if he was excited for the halftime show.

Former NFL stars Todd Gurley and Danny Amendola told Fox News Digital they were excited for the music.

Bad Bunny’s statements against ICE caused consternation ahead of his performance. He doubled down on his stance on ICE while at the Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny performs in March 2025

Bad Bunny performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

"ICE out," he said. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

