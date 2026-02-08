Super Bowl LX singer Brandi Carlile says she will keep her 'moral code' in mind during performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandi Carlile will be among the artists who will be performing ahead of Super Bowl LX’s kickoff on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Carlile is one of the performers who have been outspoken against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies going back to his first term in office. She will join Bad Bunny and Green Day as anti-Trump critics performing at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

The singer will perform a rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game kicks off. She suggested in an interview with Variety on Friday she’s going into the performance with her "own moral code" in mind, adding that the performance was important to her as a member of the LGBT community.

"And I have my own moral code, my own moral imperative, that I have to answer to at the end of the day, as a wife and mother, and I believe in my ability and responsibility to do this, and that’s why I’m here," she told the magazine. "And the throughline to being queer and being a representative of a marginalized community and being put on the largest stage in America to acknowledge the fraught and tender hope that this country is based on, it’s something you don’t say no to. You do it."

Super Bowl LX performers Bad Bunny and Green Day have been critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and their operations against illegal immigrants in the U.S.

Variety said in its interview with Carlile that the song "America the Beautiful" may be heard in a different way in "calmer times." "But even without hearing every verse that was written, there may be something about it that, in a time of trouble and division, will be moving for people who are really tuned into it. You’re feeling that."

Carlile responded, "Yeah. And I think if we’re gonna save this country as a people, we have to be reminded on some level that deep down we love it."

Despite the criticism she may hear from her own fans, Carlile said she wasn’t going to get into arguments about why she was singing the patriotic song.

"… I’m not gonna waste my time in the pit fights," Carlile said. "My activism isn’t gonna be in the comments section. And, you know, I may not be everyone’s kind of activist, but like I said, I have my own moral imperative that I have to go to sleep with at night."

Super Bowl LX is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET.