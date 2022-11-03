Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp set to make history with Rihanna

Depp won a defamation trial against ex Amber Heard earlier this year

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich spotted smiling outside Fairfax Virginia Court House Video

Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich spotted smiling outside Fairfax Virginia Court House

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and his London-based lawyer are reportedly dating after his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has a surprise collaboration with Rihanna in the works, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 59-year-old is set to "star" in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show on Wednesday. 

While several celebrities have walked for Rihanna before, Depp will make history as the "first male to take part in this ‘star’ moment, previously done with Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past shows," a source tells Fox News Digital.

Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty show will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

Rihanna's fourth Savage X Fenty show will be available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

RIHANNA'S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW CRITICIZED FOR NON-BLACK WOMEN VANESSA HUDGENS, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI WEARING BRAIDS

Both Crawford and Badu were featured stars in the Vol. 3 show in 2021.

The event has already been taped for Amazon Prime Video, but Savage X Fenty just confirmed a list of celebrities who will be modeling for the "Lift Me Up" singer.

The long list of stars that will be featured in Savage X Fenty apparel includes Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Taraji P. Henson, among many others.

It was confirmed that Depp did not shoot his appearance with any other celebrities. 

Many celebrities have either modeled or starred in the Savage X Fenty shows in the past, including (from left) Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens.

Many celebrities have either modeled or starred in the Savage X Fenty shows in the past, including (from left) Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens. (Kevin Mazur )

In the past, women, including Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens, have modeled the fashion-forward undergarments.

Since the ruling in Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which the actor was awarded over $10 million in damages, he has been signing on to additional deals and making more appearances. 

In August, a source close to Depp confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor had secured a seven-figure deal with fashion house Dior to be the face of their new fragrance.

Johnny Depp was the VMA's moonman throughout the night at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Johnny Depp was the VMA's moonman throughout the night at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. (MTV)

Also in August, Depp appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the Moonman, where he joked he "needed the work."

At the time, the decision to feature Depp during the awards show was slammed by Heard's sister in a scathing Instagram story.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

