Johnny Depp set to make history with Rihanna

Johnny Depp has a surprise collaboration with Rihanna in the works, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 59-year-old is set to "star" in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show on Wednesday.

While several celebrities have walked for Rihanna before, Depp will make history as the "first male to take part in this ‘star’ moment, previously done with Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past shows," a source tells Fox News Digital.

RIHANNA'S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW CRITICIZED FOR NON-BLACK WOMEN VANESSA HUDGENS, EMILY RATAJKOWSKI WEARING BRAIDS

Both Crawford and Badu were featured stars in the Vol. 3 show in 2021.

The event has already been taped for Amazon Prime Video, but Savage X Fenty just confirmed a list of celebrities who will be modeling for the "Lift Me Up" singer.

The long list of stars that will be featured in Savage X Fenty apparel includes Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls and Taraji P. Henson, among many others.

It was confirmed that Depp did not shoot his appearance with any other celebrities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the past, women, including Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens, have modeled the fashion-forward undergarments.

Since the ruling in Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which the actor was awarded over $10 million in damages, he has been signing on to additional deals and making more appearances.

In August, a source close to Depp confirmed to Fox News Digital that the actor had secured a seven-figure deal with fashion house Dior to be the face of their new fragrance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also in August, Depp appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the Moonman, where he joked he "needed the work."

At the time, the decision to feature Depp during the awards show was slammed by Heard's sister in a scathing Instagram story.